Sony is teasing a new camera – and the tagline hints at something compact with a large sensor

Sony is gearing up for a new product announcement on March 26, according to a teaser shared to the company’s camera-focused YouTube channel. But while the teaser comes with an official launch date and time, the subtle glimpses at the upcoming camera offer relatively few hints at what’s coming outside of the tagline: “Go small, shoot big.”

The teaser video shows an obvious glimpse of an interchangeable lens mount and sensor, but the remaining glimpses of the upcoming product is baffling fans. One image shows an empty space, then the next shows a box in this same space with a cable running through it, which reminds me of a cable protector.

New product announcement on March 26th, 2025 | Sony - YouTube Watch On

That unusual cord space, plus the announcement scheduled just a few days before NAB, or the National Association of Broadcasters show, has me speculating that the announcement is video-focused, perhaps a cinema camera like the Sony FX3.

That odd glimpse of what looks like some sort of cable management system could be disappointing for those wanting Sony to respond to the compact camera craze. While the “go small, shoot big” hints at a smaller camera with a larger sensor, the cable at the back has me a bit baffled, leading me to think it's something more geared towards cinema or broadcast cameras. The glimpse of the sensor should leave fans pretty certain that, whatever it is, it will have interchangeable lenses and isn’t a fixed-lens camera.

That teaser is certainly enough to get the rumors mills spitting out all sorts of speculation, but Sony fans will know for sure what that new product is on March 26 at 10:00 AM EDT / 14:00 GMT, with a premiere scheduled on YouTube.

