Forget ordinary security cameras! This $279 smart camera literally puts intruders in the spotlight

I've seen security cameras that can pan, tilt, zoom, and even illuminate your driveway, but I don't think I've seen anything quite like this. Baseus has officially unveiled its new Security U2 Pro, which it claims is the world's first security camera with a dedicated target-tracking spotlight beam.

Rather than simply switching on a floodlight when movement is detected, this clever little camera can lock onto a suspicious individual and follow their every move with a concentrated beam of light, all while keeping your home under 360-degree surveillance. And perhaps the most impressive part is that this rather futuristic home security system comes with a price tag of just $279.99.

Officially called the Baseus Security U2 Pro, the system uses two independent cameras to keep watch over your property. The first is a fixed 3K camera that continuously monitors a designated area, while the second is a motorized 3K pan-and-tilt camera capable of tracking movement across a full 360-degree field of coverage.

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This means you can keep an eye on your driveway or front door while the second camera follows someone moving around your property. Both cameras also offer 130-degree fields of view, full-color night vision, and 8x digital zoom, giving you plenty of flexibility when it comes to identifying exactly what's happening outside your home.

However, it's that dedicated tracking spotlight that really makes the U2 Pro interesting. Unlike conventional motion-activated lighting, which simply floods an area with light, Baseus has developed a motorized beam that actively follows a moving target, effectively putting an unwanted visitor in the spotlight.

According to the company's internal testing, the system can successfully track people walking or jogging at distances between 3 and 8 meters (approximately 10 to 26 feet), while even someone sprinting can be tracked at distances of 5 meters or more. It's an interesting approach to home security, and I imagine having a bright beam of light follow your every move would be enough to make most would-be intruders think twice.

There's plenty of intelligence behind the cameras, too. Dual motion sensors work alongside AI-powered recognition to distinguish between people, pets, vehicles, and other movement, helping reduce those frustrating notifications caused by a tree blowing in the wind.

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The system can also provide contextual alerts explaining what's happening around your property, while footage can be stored locally with support for up to 512GB of encrypted storage. There's even two-way audio, allowing you to speak directly to visitors or warn off unwanted guests through the Baseus Security app, alongside compatibility with Alexa and Google Home. And with IP65 weather resistance, the camera is designed to withstand rain, dust, and temperatures ranging from -4°F to 122°F.

Powering everything is a 7,800mAh rechargeable battery, which Baseus claims can deliver up to 150 days of use without solar assistance, while an accompanying 3W solar panel can provide enough energy for a full day of operation with just 40 minutes of sunlight under the company's test conditions. The Baseus Security U2 Pro launches in the US on October 20, with a suggested retail price of $279.99

For me, the real attraction isn't simply having another camera watching over your house, but having one that can actively respond to something suspicious. At this price, the combination of dual 3K cameras, 360-degree tracking, and a spotlight that follows potential intruders could make the U2 Pro a particularly interesting addition to the home security market.