BenQ launches its first on-camera monitor
You better have your sunnies handy, as this baby is BRIGHT!
BenQ has launched its first on-camera monitor: the PVS7. This 7", 1920 x 1200 backlit IPS display stands out from the competition by boasting a super-high 2000-nit maximum brightness, along with an advanced anti-reflective coating that's claimed to minimize reflectance to just 5%. The result is a display that should be easily visible under the brightest sunlight, though a shading hood is also provided if you need an even clearer view.
BenQ's AQCOLOR technology should ensure color consistency across the entire panel, and the monitor is capable of displaying the Rec.709 color gamut with pre-calibrated accuracy.
The PSV7 features fan-less cooling so it won't interfere with audio recording, even when shooting the quietest scenes. BenQ states that the monitor is perfectly compatible with Sony, Canon, Fujifilm and other cameras, with connectivity via HDMI and SDI interfaces, plus there's a microSD slot that can be used for uploading LUT files.
BenQ has also engineered the PVS7 to be rugged. Its construction is drop-proof to a height of 1.5m (a separate cage is also included for additional protection), and the screen surface has a 6H hardcoating for increased scratch resistance. Power can come from the mains via an included AC adaptor, or from NP-F-type batteries, with an advertised 5 hours runtime from a 5200mAh capacity battery.
The BenQ PVS7 is available to pre-order now, priced at $799.99/£999
