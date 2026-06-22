Budget cameras often come with a list of features that feel held back in order to slot the camera in at a lower price point, but Nikon’s cheapest full-frame mirrorless camera has one key feature that I keep coming back to: Low-light autofocus.

The Nikon Z5 II boasts an autofocus rating down to -10 EV – the same rating as the more expensive Nikon Z6 III. On paper, that’s a number that beats out key competitors that typically sit closer to -6.5 EV. But, in actual hands-on testing, that means the Z5 II can lock on to subjects in near darkness.

Low-light autofocus has long been a challenge for camera technology – and in particular, mirrorless technology. That’s because mirrorless autofocus technology relies in part on contrast. In the dark, scenes have far less contrast, leaving the autofocus system often with a delay at best and, at worst, failure to lock on to the subject at all.

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Shot with the Nikon Z5 II (Image credit: Future)

But mirrorless technology has been steadily improving in low-light autofocus, particularly as many now use hybrid autofocus systems that mix both contrast-detection and phase detection technology. In testing, the Nikon Z5 had no problem locking on, even in a dark music venue using eye detection.

That low-light autofocus performance is paired with a larger full-frame sensor that has a more conservative 24.5MP resolution, which in turn creates less noise when shooting in low light. Add in 7.5 stops of stabilization, and the Nikon Z5 II is a camera that can hold its own in the toughest dark shooting scenarios.

But what’s perhaps even more surprising than the low light performance is that the Nikon Z5 II is Nikon’s most affordable full-frame mirrorless camera – or at least, the most affordable without opting for a previous generation model.

If you want the absolute best low-light performance, however, a prime lens with a brighter aperture than the kit is the way to go – like the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S (currently $200 off) for portraits, or for something compact and affordable, the Nikon Z 40mm f/2 (currently $70 off).

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The Nikon Z5 II isn’t the only mirrorless camera with a step price drop ahead of Amazon Prime Day. The Nikon Z6 III, with similar autofocus capabilities but faster bursts and more video features, has also seen a steep price drop, along with several other cameras for Amazon’s shopping event.

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