Nikon’s “basic” full-frame mirrorless focuses in the dark better than competitors that cost twice as much – and it’s never been cheaper
The Nikon Z5 II boasts an impressive autofocus system for an entry-level full-frame camera, and it's currently discounted by $450 with a kit lens or $250 body-only
Budget cameras often come with a list of features that feel held back in order to slot the camera in at a lower price point, but Nikon’s cheapest full-frame mirrorless camera has one key feature that I keep coming back to: Low-light autofocus.
The Nikon Z5 II boasts an autofocus rating down to -10 EV – the same rating as the more expensive Nikon Z6 III. On paper, that’s a number that beats out key competitors that typically sit closer to -6.5 EV. But, in actual hands-on testing, that means the Z5 II can lock on to subjects in near darkness.
Low-light autofocus has long been a challenge for camera technology – and in particular, mirrorless technology. That’s because mirrorless autofocus technology relies in part on contrast. In the dark, scenes have far less contrast, leaving the autofocus system often with a delay at best and, at worst, failure to lock on to the subject at all.
But mirrorless technology has been steadily improving in low-light autofocus, particularly as many now use hybrid autofocus systems that mix both contrast-detection and phase detection technology. In testing, the Nikon Z5 had no problem locking on, even in a dark music venue using eye detection.
That low-light autofocus performance is paired with a larger full-frame sensor that has a more conservative 24.5MP resolution, which in turn creates less noise when shooting in low light. Add in 7.5 stops of stabilization, and the Nikon Z5 II is a camera that can hold its own in the toughest dark shooting scenarios.
But what’s perhaps even more surprising than the low light performance is that the Nikon Z5 II is Nikon’s most affordable full-frame mirrorless camera – or at least, the most affordable without opting for a previous generation model.
The Nikon Z5 II typically sits at around $1846 body only and $2,146 with a compact 24-50mm f/4-6.5 kit lens. But right now, that kit lens bundle is $450 off and the body only $250 off, bringing the mirrorless camera down to its lowest price yet. The deal is available from several retailers, but B&H includes a free memory card and camera bag.
That leaves the bundle with a kit lens at $1,696, only $100 more than the body alone, and an easy decision for photographers looking for an affordable but portable zoom lens.
If you want the absolute best low-light performance, however, a prime lens with a brighter aperture than the kit is the way to go – like the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S (currently $200 off) for portraits, or for something compact and affordable, the Nikon Z 40mm f/2 (currently $70 off).
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The Nikon Z5 II isn’t the only mirrorless camera with a step price drop ahead of Amazon Prime Day. The Nikon Z6 III, with similar autofocus capabilities but faster bursts and more video features, has also seen a steep price drop, along with several other cameras for Amazon’s shopping event.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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