This full-frame Nikon Z camera is so cheap, I just might switch systems 😱

It's not often a deal comes along that's so good, it makes you consider switching camera systems… but this amazing offer on the Nikon Z5 has done just that!

This 24.3MP full-frame camera is currently slashed by £540 at Currys, making it an absolute steal at a bargain price of just £809! For that money, I'm hugely tempted to put aside my Canon gear and join Nikon's fantastic Z-mount system…

Nikon Z5: was £1,349 now £809 at Currys SAVE £540 This entry-level full-frame camera puts enormous power into your hands for a ridiculously low price. Its 24.3MP sensor takes great stills and video, with image stabilization to keep your shots still and twin memory card slots to keep them safe. Truly brilliant bang for your buck!

While I love what Nikon has been doing with its Z cameras, the only bodies I own are the Nikon 1 J1 and Nikon 1 S1. But this deal on the Nikon Z5 (full review) is almost too good to resist.

It's not the newest kid on the block, having been launched in 2020, but it's still a formidable first-timer camera that is capable of fantastic performance. The 24.3MP full-frame sensor takes beautiful photos, powered by face- and eye-detect autofocus that works on people and animals.

Obviously the Z5 isn't a sports camera, but it can rattle off shots at 4.5fps bursts so you can try your hand at things like sports or wildlife. And crucially it has dual memory card slots – a rarity for beginner cameras or any camera at this price point – making sure that your shots are safe even if a card fails.

The only thing that may ruffle feathers is the 4K video, which suffers a 1.7x crop (so your lenses will appear to be a bit more zoomed-in). FullHD video up to 60p uses the full sensor, though, so you can still get great quality.

If you've been considering a Nikon camera or upgrading to full frame, you'd be mad not to consider the Z5 at this price!

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You might also like…

Take a look at the best lenses for the Nikon Z5, along with the best Nikon cameras in other categories (including the best DSLRs).