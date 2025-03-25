Save £400 on the Panasonic S5 II flagship in the Amazon spring deal days sale

I've just spotted that the Panasonic Lumix S5 II has fallen to £1,599 at Amazon in the Spring Deal Days sale with the 18-40mm kit zoom, saving you a huge £400.99 off the retail price!

As Ecommerce Editor at DCW it's my job to hunt out the best deals, and this an outstanding deal on the latest flagship from Panasonic.

The Panasonic Lumix S5 II was already a fantastic deal for a full-frame camera, and this latest discount makes it even more enticing. It earned a perfect five-star rating in our in-depth review, where we praised its impressive balance of performance and value.

Building on the strong foundation of its predecessor, the original Lumix S5, this second-generation model retains the durable, compact design, industry-leading 5-axis in-body stabilization, and excellent color science. While it didn’t need a complete overhaul, the introduction of phase detection autofocus was a game-changer, bringing it in line with some of the best hybrid cameras on the market.

As Panasonic’s first camera to feature phase-detect AF, the Lumix S5 II boasts a 24.2MP sensor with 6K 30p and 4K 60p video capabilities, 30fps burst shooting, dual native ISO, 4:2:2 10-bit recording, and dual memory card slots - offering a powerhouse of features for both photographers and videographers.

See our choice for the best lenses for the Pansonic S5 II