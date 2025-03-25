Save £400 on the Panasonic S5 II flagship in the Amazon spring deal days sale
The brilliant Panasonic Lumix S5 II is getting a £400 price cut
I've just spotted that the Panasonic Lumix S5 II has fallen to £1,599 at Amazon in the Spring Deal Days sale with the 18-40mm kit zoom, saving you a huge £400.99 off the retail price!
As Ecommerce Editor at DCW it's my job to hunt out the best deals, and this an outstanding deal on the latest flagship from Panasonic.
SAVE £400 at Amazon. The Lumix S5 II is a full-frame mirrorless camera with a big filmmaking pedigree. It’s built around a 24.2MP CMOS sensor, boasts phase hybrid AF, cinema 4K 60p and 6K 30p – and it’s no stills slouch either. It’s not surprising we gave it five stars in our review!
The Panasonic Lumix S5 II was already a fantastic deal for a full-frame camera, and this latest discount makes it even more enticing. It earned a perfect five-star rating in our in-depth review, where we praised its impressive balance of performance and value.
Building on the strong foundation of its predecessor, the original Lumix S5, this second-generation model retains the durable, compact design, industry-leading 5-axis in-body stabilization, and excellent color science. While it didn’t need a complete overhaul, the introduction of phase detection autofocus was a game-changer, bringing it in line with some of the best hybrid cameras on the market.
As Panasonic’s first camera to feature phase-detect AF, the Lumix S5 II boasts a 24.2MP sensor with 6K 30p and 4K 60p video capabilities, 30fps burst shooting, dual native ISO, 4:2:2 10-bit recording, and dual memory card slots - offering a powerhouse of features for both photographers and videographers.
