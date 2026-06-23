I always thought the Fujifilm X Half was overpriced, but that was before I found it for £429 this Prime Day
Quirky Fujifilm X Half compact camera drops to lowest price this Prime Day
The Fujifilm X Half launched as a delightful entry into Fujifilm’s coveted X-Series line-up, with a quirky digital ‘half-frame’ design. And although I was charmed by this unusual compact camera, I never felt its entry-level attributes quite aligned with its RRP.
That’s why this Prime Day camera deal has caught my attention. A cool 35% off the RRP has plummeted the X Half to a much more palatable £429 at Amazon UK, the lowest price you’ve been able to buy it, outright. All three colors are available, too, Charcoal, Black and Silver. However, all variants are currently selling fast...
The Fujifilm X Half is a quirky little fixed-lens compact camera that’s built around a vertically-mounted 1-inch 17.7-MP sensor. Physical controls, Fujifilm’s Film Simulations, and a quirky half-frame style combine to deliver a surprisingly authentic film-like experience to the digital masses.
The charming compact camera is designed to deliver a film-like experience without the cost and hassle of buying and developing your own film. And while a digital half-frame camera might seem superfluous, given that film cost-saving measures aren’t an issue when shooting digital, the X Half’s vertically-mounted 1-inch sensor is designed to appeal to the social media crowd.
But perhaps the X Half’s most attractive feature is the fact that it’s a proper little Fujifilm camera with the brand’s famed Film Simulations. The camera received four stars in the Digital Camera World review, praising its pocketable size, classic rangefinder styling, and brilliantly designed screens/controls layout.
It’s a shame it’s missing settings for making film recipes and isn’t capable of shooting RAW. But my biggest bugbear has always been the price. With an RRP of £699, I’d be minded to consider the Fujifilm X-T30 III or find a good Fujifilm X-T30 II used deal. But at £429, the X Half is a fantastic deal.
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
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