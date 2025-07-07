Our favourite Sony A7 III deal of £999 is back for Amazon Prime Day!

The Sony A7 III has long been a staple in Amazon’s Prime Day camera deals -and this year is no different. You can now pick up the Sony A7 III for just £999, down from £1,168, saving you a solid £169.

That’s a great price on a camera that’s still hugely relevant, even years after launch, thanks to its reliable autofocus, excellent image quality and robust all-round performance.

Sony A7 III: was £1,168 now £999 at Amazon Save £169 at Amazon. Sony's blockbuster body boasts a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, 10fps burst shooting, twin memory card slots, image stabilization, and 4K video. 💰 Perfect all-round setup

✅ Highly sophisticated AF system

❌ Burst shooting slower than modern standards

Whether you're shooting portraits, landscapes, or video, the A7 III is the kind of camera that just gets the job done. Its 24.2MP full-frame sensor offers rich detail and fantastic dynamic range, while the 693-point phase-detect AF system still holds its own against newer rivals. You also get 10fps burst shooting and solid battery life that lasts longer than most mirrorless competitors.

Video shooters won’t be disappointed either, with 4K recording across the full sensor width, flat colour profiles for grading, and dual card slots for peace of mind on longer shoots. It’s no surprise that the A7 III remains a go-to camera for hybrid creators and enthusiasts who want top-tier performance without going all-in on flagship pricing.

At £999, this is one of the best full-frame camera deals you’ll find during Prime, especially if you're after a proven all-rounder that still holds its ground in 2025.

Whether it's your first full-frame or a reliable second body, the Sony A7 III still delivers where it counts.