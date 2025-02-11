OM System OM-3 price & availability: Where to order it right now

The new OM System OM-3 is a powerhouse of performance, offering flagship-level features, advanced creative tools, and impressive video capabilities, making it an ideal choice for capturing cityscapes, street scenes, and urban nature.



Equipped with a 20MP Stacked BSI Live MOS Micro Four Thirds sensor, the TruePic X processor, and an advanced 1053-point autofocus system inherited from the OM-1 Mark II, this compact camera punches well above its weight in terms of performance.

Staying true to the timeless charm of classic SLR cameras, the OM-3 integrates traditional dials with modern functionality, providing intuitive access to creative tools. Its unique Creative Dial allows seamless switching between color and monochrome profiles, while a dedicated Computational Photography Button brings powerful features—such as Live ND, GND, and focus stacking—right at the photographer’s fingertips. These tools enable users to effortlessly capture light trails even in brightly lit urban environments or combine multiple focus points for stunning macro photography.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

For stability and sharpness, the OM SYSTEM 5-axis image stabilization system offers up to 6.5 stops of compensation at the center and 5.5 stops at the corners. When paired with compatible Sync IS lenses, stabilization is further enhanced to 7.5 stops at the center and 6.5 stops at the corners, ensuring blur-free images in any shooting scenario.



Video creators will also appreciate the OM-3’s ability to record 4K footage at up to 60p, with seamless mode switching, heat management for extended recording sessions, and the introduction of new OM-Cinema video profiles. A dedicated video dial makes toggling between stills, video, and S&Q (Slow & Quick) mode effortless, allowing for slow or fast-motion recording at frame rates ranging from 1 to 120 fps.



Blending a vintage-inspired design with cutting-edge technology, the OM-3 is a compelling option for photographers and videographers looking for both style and performance in a compact and versatile package.