I've traveled the world with this camera – now the Sony A7 III is just £999 (and there are bundle deals with £500 savings)
This full-frame mirrorless just hit a huge low – it remains one of the best entry-level options on a budget. Here's why the Sony A7 III wins
If you've been thinking about getting into full-frame photography or becoming a Sony shooter, these are the deals I wish I'd found some time ago.
The Sony A7 III is now available for £999 at Park Cameras – you save £450 off its original £1,449 price.
And if you're looking for a complete kit, it's also available in a bundle with versatile optics, making it a perfect all-in-one setup for photography and video right out of the box.
The Sony A7 III + FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS lens is now available for £1,149 at Park Cameras – you save £500 off its original £1,649 price.
The Sony A7 III + FE 24-105mm f/4 G OSS lens is now available for £1,799 at Park Cameras – you save £450 off its original £2,249 price.
The Sony A7 III is a 24.2MP full-frame camera featuring 5-axis in-body stabilization, 4K video, and a fast 693-point phase-detect AF system. It offers 10fps continuous shooting, excellent low-light performance, and dual card slots – making it a reliable, high-performance hybrid for both photography and video.
Paired with the 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS lens, the A7 III becomes a versatile all-in-one kit. This lens covers from wide to short telephoto, making it ideal for travel, portraits, and everyday shooting. Optical SteadyShot adds extra stability, and its compact size keeps the setup lightweight.
Paired with the 24-105mm f/4 G OSS lens, the A7 III becomes an even more versatile all-in-one kit. With this deal, you gain reach and an optic that's widely considered a "Swiss Army knife". It offers strong sharpness, built-in OSS stabilization and a compact, weather-sealed design – ideal for travel and events.
I've used the Sony A7 III for years now, and honestly, it's a great camera. Now, getting a full-frame mirrorless with a lens for under two grand is wild.
When I wanted to get into full-frame photography, the Sony A7 III covered all my needs and still does. Coming from Nikon, I wasn't sure how I'd vibe with Sony, but the A7 III quickly won me over.
What also sold me on switching systems was getting access to Sony's full-frame E-mount system – one of the most diverse lens ecosystems out there. Whether it's native Sony glass or third-party options like Sigma and Tamron, the variety is massive, both in function and price.
Specs-wise, the A7 II still holds its own: 24.2MP back-illuminated sensor, excellent high ISO performance for low-light shots, built-in 5-axis stabilization, and sharp 4K video.
It also boasts a solid 696-point autofocus system with face and eye detection – not the newest algorithm, but definitely still dependable when snapping subjects on the move.
Sure, newer models, like the Sony A7 IV and now the Sony A7 V, offer some upgrades, but come with a hefty price tag – often nearly double what the A7 III costs.
I've dragged this camera through multiple countries, traveled with it, explored bustling cities, and even captured sharp action shots at the Isle of Man TT – and if you know anything about these motorbike riders, you know they're insanely fast.
So the A7 III's AF system, portability, and overall reliability have been put to the test!
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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