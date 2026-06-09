I've traveled the world with this camera – now the Sony A7 III is just £999 (and there are bundle deals with £500 savings)

If you've been thinking about getting into full-frame photography or becoming a Sony shooter, these are the deals I wish I'd found some time ago.

The Sony A7 III is now available for £999 at Park Cameras – you save £450 off its original £1,449 price.

And if you're looking for a complete kit, it's also available in a bundle with versatile optics, making it a perfect all-in-one setup for photography and video right out of the box.

The Sony A7 III + FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS lens is now available for £1,149 at Park Cameras – you save £500 off its original £1,649 price.

The Sony A7 III + FE 24-105mm f/4 G OSS lens is now available for £1,799 at Park Cameras – you save £450 off its original £2,249 price.

I've used the Sony A7 III for years now, and honestly, it's a great camera. Now, getting a full-frame mirrorless with a lens for under two grand is wild.

When I wanted to get into full-frame photography, the Sony A7 III covered all my needs and still does. Coming from Nikon, I wasn't sure how I'd vibe with Sony, but the A7 III quickly won me over.

What also sold me on switching systems was getting access to Sony's full-frame E-mount system – one of the most diverse lens ecosystems out there. Whether it's native Sony glass or third-party options like Sigma and Tamron, the variety is massive, both in function and price.

Specs-wise, the A7 II still holds its own: 24.2MP back-illuminated sensor, excellent high ISO performance for low-light shots, built-in 5-axis stabilization, and sharp 4K video.

It also boasts a solid 696-point autofocus system with face and eye detection – not the newest algorithm, but definitely still dependable when snapping subjects on the move.

Sure, newer models, like the Sony A7 IV and now the Sony A7 V, offer some upgrades, but come with a hefty price tag – often nearly double what the A7 III costs.

I've dragged this camera through multiple countries, traveled with it, explored bustling cities, and even captured sharp action shots at the Isle of Man TT – and if you know anything about these motorbike riders, you know they're insanely fast.

So the A7 III's AF system, portability, and overall reliability have been put to the test!

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