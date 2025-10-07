£613 for a Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV lens bundle? YES PLEASE Amazon Prime!

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV with the 14-42mm lens is now just £613 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale, down from £799.99 - saving you £186.99.

This is an incredible deal on a compact, feature-packed mirrorless camera that’s perfect for travel, everyday photography, and beginners looking to step up from a smartphone or point-and-shoot.

Save £186.99 Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV: was £799.99 now £613 at Amazon The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV with a 14-42mm lens is a great bundle to get ready and out shooting. With its 20MP stills and 4K video capabilities, it's a great camera in a compact package

The E-M10 Mark IV combines a 20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor with in-body image stabilization, ensuring sharp, blur-free images even in low light. Its lightweight build and classic design make it easy to carry, while the flip-down touchscreen and built-in Wi-Fi make capturing and sharing photos effortless.



The included 14-42mm lens offers a versatile zoom range, covering everything from wide-angle landscapes to portrait shots. Whether you're capturing family moments, street photography, or stunning scenery, this kit provides excellent image quality in a compact package.



At just £599.25, this is one of the best value mirrorless camera bundles available right now. With a significant price drop and Olympus’s renowned image quality, this deal won’t last long. If you’re looking for a reliable and stylish camera to elevate your photography, now is the time to buy.

Check out our pick of the best lenses for the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV