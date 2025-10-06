Amazon Prime Steal: OM System OM-3 drops to just £1,363

The retro-styled OM System OM-3 has dropped to just £1,363 in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale - down from around £1,457, which means you’re saving a neat £94 right off the bat.

- See all of today's Amazon Big Deal Days camera deals

If you’ve been eyeing a full-featured mirrorless rig that mixes vintage aesthetic with modern specs, this might just be the moment to pounce.

Save £336 OM System OM-3: was £1,699 now £1,363 at Amazon This is the lowest ever price on the OM-3! Its 20.4MP sensor can crank out 80MP RAW images, it shoots 120fps bursts, has up to 7.5 stops of stabilization, records 10-bit 4K 60p, packs IP53 weather sealing, has incredible computational photography modes… and it looks gorgeous!

First, let’s talk about what makes the OM-3 more than just a pretty face. Under that silver, old-school shell sits a 20 MP BSI stacked Live MOS sensor and class-leading 5-axis in-body image stabilisation (up to 7.5 stops). You get performance that punches far above its compact frame. Add in the creative dial, computational features (Live ND, HDR, focus stacking), and video tools like OM-Log400, and you’ve got a camera built for those who want flexibility and punch in one body.

The body itself reinforces the appeal. Metal build, splash-proof, freeze-proof, dustproof (IP53), and with the feel of a classic SLR, the OM-3 bridges style and function in a way that modern all-plastics rarely match. It’s light, but doesn’t feel cheap, and it’s designed to survive real use - not just showroom display.

In real-world use, reviews are glowing. The autofocus is fast and reliable, image quality is sharp with great high ISO handling, and users particularly praise the monochrome profiles, in-camera ND filters, and overall responsiveness. Some mention the lack of a strong grip as a minor quirk, but for many, that’s a trade-off they’re happy to accept for the look and size.

As with all Big Deal Days offers, this isn’t likely to last. Stock could vanish fast, or Amazon might quietly restore the prior price without warning. If this has been on your radar, now’s the time to act - £1,363 is a very strong drop for a camera this capable, with that kind of retro flair.