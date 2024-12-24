Fujifilm X-S20 body drops to its lowest-ever price

Designed for content creators that want a versatile tool to assist them with everything from filmmaking to vlogging, the Fujifilm X-S20 is on sale now for only £981 from Wex Photo Video.

A new addition to the Fujifilm X Series, the X-S20 camera body is durable but lightweight, weighing in at 491 grams. With a 26.1MP CMOS sensor, 7 stops of in-body image stabilization, a 3-way tilting touch LCD, this mirrorless APS-C format camera will produce sharp and in-focus high quality images.

Price drop Fujifilm X-S20 body: was £1,249 now £981 at Wex Photo Video Save £258 at Wex on the Fujifilm X-S20 price drop. For a limited time only (until 06/01/2025) this hybrid camera is only £1,049. With 6.2K open gate and a long battery life, the X-S20 is a great all-rounder.

One major improvement in the X-S20 is the prolonged battery life, capable of capturing an additional 800 frames on a single charge compared to the previous version.

Another new feature is the "Vlog" mode on the main dial. This mode provides the user with easy access to the vlogging-specific settings, with large controls tailored for vlogging functions, including Product Priority Mode, which helps with recognizing and focusing on certain products put in front of the camera, as well as Background Defocus Mode, which increases background blur in videos.

