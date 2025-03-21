Fujifilm GFX 100RF price & availability: Where to order it right now
The Fujifilm GFX 100RF has taken the photography world by storm with its sleek design, intuitive ergonomics and of course its massive 102MP sensor inside the most compact and lightweight GFX camera made-to-date.
Now it's officially ready to preorder, but hurry – I can see this becoming a very popular camera, just like the Fujifilm X100VI was last year!
At the heart of the GFX 100RF is the proven 102MP 43.8 x 32.9mm BSI CMOS sensor from the Fujifilm GFX 100S II, which produces stunning 16-bit raw files, 10-bit HEIFs, and a wide dynamic range with low noise, thanks to a base ISO of 80.
This high-resolution sensor allows for remarkable cropping flexibility across nine distinct aspect ratios. Powered by Fujifilm's advanced X Processor 5, the camera offers fast performance, supporting continuous shooting at up to 6fps, 4K video recording, and an Intelligent Hybrid AF system for precise autofocus.
Enhancing creative possibilities, the GFX 100RF includes a dedicated aspect ratio dial on the back of the camera and a lever beneath the shutter button to control Digital Teleconverter settings. The aspect ratio dial allows users to seamlessly switch between 9 different options: 4:3, 3:4, 5:4, 1:1, 3:2, 7:6, 65:24, 17:6, and 16:9.
Many of these formats pay homage to Fujifilm’s legacy medium format film cameras, including the GX680’s native 4:3, the panoramic TX-1’s 65:24, and the GA645 series’ vertical 3:4 ratio. When shooting in JPEG + RAW or JPEG-only modes, the selected aspect ratio is displayed in both the EVF and rear LCD, though RAW-only shooting does not retain the crop information.
A defining feature of the GFX 100RF is its built-in GF 35mm f/4 wide-angle prime lens, transforming it into an intuitive, always-ready point-and-shoot camera while maintaining the exceptional image quality expected from medium format.
With an equivalent focal length of 28mm on full-frame cameras, the lens offers a versatile wide-angle perspective, perfect for street, documentary, landscape, and travel photography. A minimum focusing distance of 7.8 inches also allows for close-up shooting, and the f/4 maximum aperture ensures effective low-light performance while keeping the camera’s size and weight manageable for everyday carry.
True to Fujifilm's heritage, the GFX 100RF features the brand’s complete lineup of 20 Film Simulation modes. These include classics like Provia, Velvia, and Astia, alongside nostalgic options like Classic Chrome, Reala Ace, Classic Neg, and Nostalgic Neg Black & White variations, Acros, Eterna Cinema, and Sepia further expand the creative palette, offering a range of tonal and color aesthetics straight out of the camera.
