Canon launches HUGE Black Friday Sale - up to 52% off cameras, lenses and more
Canon’s Black Friday Event Is Live — The Best Deals You Can Grab Today
Canon has officially kicked off its Black Friday event, and this year’s savings across the Canon Store are some of the biggest we’ve seen. With discounts reaching up to 52% across accessories, printers, cameras, lenses, binoculars and more, it’s clear Canon isn’t holding anything back.
Whether you’re upgrading your kit, expanding your lens lineup or finally picking up that printer you’ve been eyeing, there’s a strong chance the price has dropped just in time for Black Friday.
This Canon EOS R100 bundle includes the R100 mirrorless body, the RF-S 18–45mm f/4.5–6.3 IS STM lens, a backpack, and an SD card, offering an excellent all-in-one starter kit for stepping into the RF system.
One of the standout bundle deals is the Canon EOS R100 package, now £619.99, down from £719.99. This kit includes the R100 mirrorless camera, the RF-S 18–45mm lens, a Canon backpack, and an SD card, everything a beginner or travel-focused shooter needs to get started. Saving £100 on a complete setup like this makes it one of the strongest entry-level offers in Canon’s lineup right now, especially for those stepping into the RF system for the first time.
The Canon RF 200‑800mm F6.3‑9 IS USM offers an astonishing 200–800mm zoom range in a weather-sealed RF mount body with 5.5-stop image stabilisation - making it an exceptional choice for wildlife, aviation, or sports shooters who demand reach and flexibility
Another highlight is the Canon RF 200–800mm F6.3–9 IS USM, now available for £2,069.99, down from £2,299.99. Saving £200 on one of Canon’s most versatile super-telephoto lenses is a rare opportunity. This lens has quickly become a favourite among wildlife, aviation, and sports shooters for its reach, portability, and excellent stabilisation, so seeing it discounted this early in the season is a welcome surprise.
The Canon EOS C70 is a compact cinema camera body built on Canon’s Super 35 sensor with RF-mount versatility and advanced video features, designed for creators seeking professional filmmaking performance in a portable form.
For filmmakers, Canon’s powerful EOS C70 cinema camera has taken a hefty price drop. It’s now £2,899.99, down from £3,599.99 - a £800 saving. The C70 is a workhorse for professionals, delivering exceptional image quality, dynamic range, and reliable Dual Pixel AF in a compact cinema-focused body. This is one of the most substantial discounts Canon has offered on the C70 to date, making it an ideal moment for creators ready to take the next step in video.
The Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-310 A3+ printer produces rich, gallery-quality prints with its 10-ink system, making it a great choice for photographers who want professional results at home.
Apply code: BF30 at checkout for this price
Canon is also offering a strong deal on one of its most popular A3+ printers, the imagePROGRAF PRO-310. Use code BF30 at checkout to bring the price down to £489.99 from £699.99, saving £210. For photographers who print their own work, this is a chance to pick up a pro-level printer with excellent colour accuracy at a much more approachable price.
With up to 52% off accessories, 20% off lenses, up to 30% off cameras, and big reductions across printers and binoculars, Canon’s Black Friday sale has arrived with real impact. These deals won’t last long, so whether you’re shopping for yourself or ticking off your Christmas list early, now is the time to lock in the savings while the stock lasts.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.