Canon launches HUGE Black Friday Sale - up to 52% off cameras, lenses and more

Canon has officially kicked off its Black Friday event, and this year’s savings across the Canon Store are some of the biggest we’ve seen. With discounts reaching up to 52% across accessories, printers, cameras, lenses, binoculars and more, it’s clear Canon isn’t holding anything back.

Whether you’re upgrading your kit, expanding your lens lineup or finally picking up that printer you’ve been eyeing, there’s a strong chance the price has dropped just in time for Black Friday.

One of the standout bundle deals is the Canon EOS R100 package, now £619.99, down from £719.99. This kit includes the R100 mirrorless camera, the RF-S 18–45mm lens, a Canon backpack, and an SD card, everything a beginner or travel-focused shooter needs to get started. Saving £100 on a complete setup like this makes it one of the strongest entry-level offers in Canon’s lineup right now, especially for those stepping into the RF system for the first time.

Another highlight is the Canon RF 200–800mm F6.3–9 IS USM, now available for £2,069.99, down from £2,299.99. Saving £200 on one of Canon’s most versatile super-telephoto lenses is a rare opportunity. This lens has quickly become a favourite among wildlife, aviation, and sports shooters for its reach, portability, and excellent stabilisation, so seeing it discounted this early in the season is a welcome surprise.

Save £700 Was £3,599.99 now £2,899.99 at Canon UK The Canon EOS C70 is a compact cinema camera body built on Canon’s Super 35 sensor with RF-mount versatility and advanced video features, designed for creators seeking professional filmmaking performance in a portable form.

For filmmakers, Canon’s powerful EOS C70 cinema camera has taken a hefty price drop. It’s now £2,899.99, down from £3,599.99 - a £800 saving. The C70 is a workhorse for professionals, delivering exceptional image quality, dynamic range, and reliable Dual Pixel AF in a compact cinema-focused body. This is one of the most substantial discounts Canon has offered on the C70 to date, making it an ideal moment for creators ready to take the next step in video.

Canon is also offering a strong deal on one of its most popular A3+ printers, the imagePROGRAF PRO-310. Use code BF30 at checkout to bring the price down to £489.99 from £699.99, saving £210. For photographers who print their own work, this is a chance to pick up a pro-level printer with excellent colour accuracy at a much more approachable price.

With up to 52% off accessories, 20% off lenses, up to 30% off cameras, and big reductions across printers and binoculars, Canon’s Black Friday sale has arrived with real impact. These deals won’t last long, so whether you’re shopping for yourself or ticking off your Christmas list early, now is the time to lock in the savings while the stock lasts.