Amazon made one BIG mistake with this Nikon Zf Black Friday deal…

I had to do a double-take when I stumbled across this Nikon Zf Black Friday offer, because it's one hell of a better deal than Amazon thinks it is. According to Amazon's website, it's available at a modest 4% saving, down from £1360 to £1301. A £59 saving is definitely worth having, but hardly earth-shattering.

But hold on? This is a Nikon Zf full-frame retro-style camera we're talking about – that price sounds well below the usual going rate, not just a little bit off… Indeed, when I checked how this compared to other retailers, I found much higher prices across the board: the cheapest I could find was a 'sale' price of £1599, down from a list price of £2299.

So that £1301 is actually pretty much a whole grand off the 'normal' price that everyone else is quoting. My advice is to jump on this deal sooner rather than later!

Black Friday Save £59 Nikon Zf: was £1,360 now £1,301 at Amazon With an achingly cool retro look on the outside, there's some seriously cutting-edge tech on the inside of this 24.5MP full-frame camera, including Nikon's advanced subject recognition and AF tracking. I feel Amazon is doing itself a disservice with its claimed £1360 'was' price – everyone else is selling it upwards of £1599, so this is a bigger bargain than they're letting on!

The Nikon Zf is quite possibly the most desirable Nikon camera of them all. Its retro design is inspired by the Nikon FM2 SLR, featuring brass mechanical dials. But while it may look old-school on the outside, internally, it boasts modern technology, including a 24.5MP full-frame sensor, the powerful EXPEED 7 processor, and up to 8 stops of 5-axis in-body VR. It supports 4K video up to 60p and has the same advanced subject-tracking AF as the Z 8/Z 9.

Check out the best Nikon Black Friday deals