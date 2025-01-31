You're now spoilt for choice when it comes to next-gen CFexpress 4.0 cards

Nextorage has launched not one but two new lines of super-fast CFexpress Type B cards. Both product ranges are based around the latest CFexpress 4.0 standard, meaning they're approximately 2x faster than first-gen (2.0) Type B cards.

(Image credit: Nextorage)

The 'entry-level' range (though still extremely quick) is called B3 SE and consists of 256GB, 512GB and 1024GB capacity options. Maximum read speed is a blistering 3900MB/s for all three capacities, though maximum write speed varies from 2000MB/s for the base 256GB offering, up to 3500MB/s for the 1024GB card. Even the 256GB card should easily be fast enough for recording 4K RAW video at 60fps, while the 256GB, 512GB and 1024GB cards are rated with a 400MB/s, 850MB/s and 1700MB/s minimum sustained write speed, respectively.

Swipe to scroll horizontally B3 SE specifications Row 0 - Cell 0 256GB 512GB 1024GB Max read speed 3900MB/s 3900MB/s 3900MB/s Max write speed 2000MB/s 3400MB/s 3500MB/s Min sustained write 400MB/s 850MB/s 1700MB/s Price - $175.19 $359.99

(Image credit: Nextorage)

The other new Type B range from Nextroage is B3 AE. This is marketed as the premium offering for pro and enthusiast videographers who demand ultimate, no-compromise performance. Capacities consist of 500GB, 1000GB and 2000GB options, with the smaller two being capable of 3,900MB/s maximum read speed, and up to 3,600MB/s peak write rate. Minimum sustained write speed is an equally impressive 1700MB/s for the top two capacities, though the 500GB card can 'only' manage 850MB/s (this is still comfortably fast enough for recording 8K RAW footage). All three capacities have Video Performance Guarantee (VPG) 400 certification, ensuring a minimum sustained write speed of 400 MB/s.

Swipe to scroll horizontally B3 AE specifications Row 0 - Cell 0 500GB 1000GB 2000GB Max read speed 3900MB/s 3900MB/s 3700MB/s Max write speed 3400MB/s 3600MB/s 3500MB/s Min sustained write 850MB/s 1700MB/s 1700MB/s Price $199.99 $399.99 $714.99

While we welcome additional CFexpress 4.0 cards to the market as this gives consumers greater choice and should help lower CFexpress card prices across the board, it is worth remembering that few - if any - cameras actually support CFexpress 4.0 - not even the new Sony A1 II or Canon EOS R1. Thankfully, 4.0 cards are backwards compatible with any camera supporting CFexpress 2.0, but then that extra speed will not be utilized, rendering CFexpress 4.0 cards little more than a futureproofing exercise at present.

Nextorage B3 SE cards are available to buy now at Amazon, with the 512GB capacity priced at $175 and the 1024GB card costing $359.99.

B3 AE cards can be pre-ordered from B&H, with prices ranging from $199.99 to $714.99.