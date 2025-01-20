You can now pre-order the world's widest prime lens for Canon RF-S cameras

Samyang's first lens for the Canon RF-S mount is now available to pre-order, with a retail price of $449/£348. Sold under Rokinon branding in North America, the AF 12mm f/2 RF-S is the widest prime lens available for Canon's APS-C RF-S mount cameras like the EOS R10, R7 and R100. You can of course go even wider with Canon's own RF-S 10-18mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens, but you'd have to settle for a much narrower maximum aperture.

(Image credit: Samyang)

The lens features three extra-low dispersion elements and two aspherical lenses, which Samyang says will deliver sharp, distortion-free images with minimal chromatic aberration and sagittal coma. The lens's focal length is equivalent to 18mm on a full-frame camera, which combined with the large f/2 aperture gives the lens excellent versatility. It's suitable for everything from landscapes to architecture, and even astrophotography.

(Image credit: Samyang)

Unusually for RF-S lenses, the AF 12mm f/2 RF-S is also weather sealed, protecting it from light rain, snow and dust. At 213g (7.51oz) and measuring 2.25in (57.2mm), the lens is easily portable for photographers on the go. Unlike some third-party lenses which are manual only, the Samyang includes a full set of electronic contacts to enable lens-body communication, and inside is a Linear STM (stepping motor) autofocus system that Samyang claims is both silent and precise, while also being compatible with Canon's tracking modes for following fast-moving subjects.

The Samyang/Rokinon AF 12mm f/2 RF-S can be pre-ordered now from B&H and Wex.