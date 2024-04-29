Kase launches its first camera lens - a 200mm f/5.6 mirror telephoto!

By Kalum Carter
published

Filter specialist Kase launches its first camera lens, and it may just divide opinion

Kase 200mm f/5.6
(Image credit: Kase)

Mirror lenses have split opinions for decades with most people falling either for or against, and the design is certainly not ideal for every genre of photography. Despite the contrasting market opinion, Kase has decided to launch its first camera lens, you guessed it, it's a mirror lens!

Kase manufactures some of the best filters and filter holders on the market, and it has made a name for itself in this particular area of interest. Therefore it was a surprise to most when it announced it was releasing the Kase 200mm f/5.6 MC reflex mirror lens for Canon RF, Canon EF, Nikon Z, Sony E, Fujifilm GF, and Fujifilm X mounts. 

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

