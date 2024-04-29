Kase launches its first camera lens - a 200mm f/5.6 mirror telephoto!

Filter specialist Kase launches its first camera lens, and it may just divide opinion
(Image credit: Kase)
Mirror lenses have split opinions for decades with most people falling either for or against, and the design is certainly not ideal for every genre of photography. Despite the contrasting market opinion, Kase has decided to launch its first camera lens, you guessed it, it's a mirror lens!
Kase manufactures some of the best filters and filter holders on the market, and it has made a name for itself in this particular area of interest. Therefore it was a surprise to most when it announced it was releasing the Kase 200mm f/5.6 MC reflex mirror lens for Canon RF, Canon EF, Nikon Z, Sony E, Fujifilm GF, and Fujifilm X mounts.
A mirror lens is essentially a compact reflecting telescope. It contains a series of angled circular mirrors that gather the light and refract it back and forth between the ends of the lens before passing through the camera sensor. The construction creates characteristic donut-shaped bokeh, which is most visible in bright out-of-focus highlights.
Mirror lenses are always telephoto or super-telephoto in focal length, but due to their construction, they are more compact than conventional telephoto lenses. The new Kase lens however has a very modest 200mm focal length, packed into a lens body measuring 98 x 69 x 69mm, and weighing around 425g (exact weight depends on the mount).
Mirror lenses have a fixed aperture, and the Kase 200mm has a set aperture of f/5.6. Although f/5.6, this lens produces a shallow depth of field and the unique mirror-lens donut effect, which transforms the bokeh balls into spherical torus-like rings.
The manual-focus lens is constructed of 6 elements in 5 groups which play a part in ensuring edge-to-edge neutral color, and that the edges of the main subject are soft and not blurred. The minimum focus is 2m, and it can be used with a front-mounted 67mm filter.
Kase states that this lens is ideal for shooting flowers, landscapes, and portraits, providing a painterly effect to the out-of-focus areas of the image.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
The Kase 200mm f/5.6 MC reflex mirror lens is available now for $749 - $800 / £790 - £850 / AU$1495-1595 (depending on the mount).
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books!
Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.