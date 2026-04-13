Get the big picture for a small price with TTArtisan's latest fisheye lens

Hot on the heels of the recently revealed AF 17mm f/1.8 Air, TTArtisan is back with an even wider offering. The 7.5mm F2.0 is a diagonal fisheye lens for APS-C Fujifilm, Nikon and Sony bodies, as well as Micro Four Thirds cameras. The lens captures a huge 180-degree angle of view (150 degrees with an MFT body), and when combined with the 0.12m minimum focus distance means you can compose captivating distorted close-up compositions. The fast f/2 maximum aperture also makes the lens suitable for astrophotography.

(Image credit: TTArtisan)

Inside the compact 343-370g (depending on mount) metal barrel is an 11-element optical stack arranged in 8 groups. A 7-blade diaphragm is said to provide 'smooth and pleasing bokeh', and there's a dedicated aperture ring with click stops.

As you might imagine from an accessibly-priced, multi-mount lens, focussing is manual and there are no electrical mount contacts for lens-body communication. However, given the relatively deep depth of field available at such a short focal length, even when shooting at f/2, focussing manually needn't be a chore.

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TTARTISAN 7.5mm F2 Fisheye Lens New Silver Edition for E / X / Z / RF / M43 Mount. - YouTube Watch On

And when we say the 7.5mm F2.0 Fisheye is accessibly priced, we mean it. Costing just $139/$149, it massively undercuts any comparable lens from Fujifilm, Nikon, Sony or OM System. So if you want to go ultra-wide with your APS-C or MFT camera, then the TTArtisan 7.5mm F2.0 Fisheye lens looks like a no-brainer.

Buy now from Amazon UK / Amazon US

(Image credit: TTArtisan)