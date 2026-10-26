Hollywood's legendary Cooke look just got a full-frame makeover – and filmmakers are going to love these cine camera lenses
Hollywood's favorite lens aesthetic gets a modern makeover with Cooke's new S4 FF/i primes
There are certain names in the world of cinematography that need very little introduction, and Cooke Optics is undoubtedly one of them. The British lens manufacturer has spent decades helping filmmakers capture some of cinema's most recognizable images, and now it is bringing one of its most celebrated lens families into the modern era.
The new Cooke S4 FF/i series takes the character of the legendary S4/i Super 35 lenses and reimagines it for full-frame cinema cameras, offering filmmakers that unmistakable Cooke look without being restricted to smaller sensor formats.
The new collection consists of six prime lenses, covering 18mm, 25mm, 35mm, 50mm, 75mm, and 100mm focal lengths, all featuring a fast T2.0 maximum aperture. However, these aren't simply the original lenses with a larger image circle. Cooke has developed an entirely new optical design intended to preserve the characteristics that made the S4/i series so popular, including natural skin tones, subtle warmth, and beautifully controlled contrast.
The company also promises expressive lens flares and a softer, more organic rendering that avoids the overly clinical sharpness sometimes associated with modern cinema optics. For filmmakers who value character just as much as technical perfection, that could be an incredibly appealing combination.
Of course, image quality is only part of the story, and Cooke has clearly considered the practical demands of modern filmmaking. Each lens features a consistent 87mm front diameter, while weights range from just 1.45kg to 1.8kg (3.2 to 4 pounds), making the new series approximately 29% lighter than the original S4/i Super 35 lenses.
This should make them particularly attractive for handheld shooting, gimbal setups, and Steadicam work, where every ounce matters. Close focusing is another impressive feature, with an average minimum focusing distance of approximately 385mm (15 inches) across the range, allowing cinematographers to capture intimate details without constantly reaching for a specialist macro lens.
Another fascinating aspect of the S4 FF/i series is the attention Cooke has paid to the way these lenses render light. Each features a nine-bladed iris with slightly curved blades, designed to produce beautifully rounded bokeh and smooth out-of-focus backgrounds. The company has also carefully engineered the lenses to produce layered, colorful flares that add atmosphere without overwhelming the image.
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Combine this with consistent color matching across all six focal lengths, Cooke's advanced /i metadata technology, and compatibility with professional full-frame cinema cameras such as the Sony Venice, Red V-Raptor VV, and Arri Alexa LF, and you have a lens collection that feels very much designed for serious filmmaking.
Naturally, owning a piece of Cooke's legendary optical heritage doesn't come cheap. The new S4 FF/i lenses are available to preorder for $15,000 each in the US, or £13,2000 per lens in the UK, with PL and LPL mount options available. That puts them firmly in professional cinema territory rather than something most enthusiast filmmakers will be adding to their camera bags.
Nevertheless, I think there is something exciting about seeing a manufacturer like Cooke continue to develop lenses that prioritize character and storytelling rather than simply chasing sharper images. At a time when modern cameras can capture extraordinary levels of detail, these new full-frame primes are a welcome reminder that the way an image feels can be just as important as how technically perfect it looks.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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