If I were starting photography today, this is the lens I'd buy – and now it's only £148.75!
Forget your zoom lens. If you really want to learn photography, start with a prime – and this great Viltrox deal saves you 20%
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
If I were starting my photographic journey from scratch right now, I'd skip the zoom lens and go with a nifty fifty prime. Why? It's simple: this one lens will teach you so much about photography and you'll learn faster than you will with a zoom.
This can be tricky if you're an APS-C shooter, because the crop factor makes it tricky to work out what lens will actually be 50mm on your camera. You want to look at 35mm lenses, because the 1.5x crop factor gives them an effective focal length of 52.5mm.
And right now, there's a great option on sale...
The Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.7 Air APS-C Lens for Nikon Z Mount is just £148.75 at Park Cameras – that's a £26.25 saving on the usual £175 price tag!
The Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.7 Air APS-C Lens for Fujifilm X Mount is just £148.75 at Park Cameras – that's a £26.25 saving on the usual £175 price tag!
To get this price – simply use the Voucher code: VILTROX-15
This APS-C prime is small and lightweight, boasting a fast aperture and AF, is built well, and delivers decent image quality.
This APS-C prime is small and lightweight, boasting a fast aperture and AF, is built well, and delivers decent image quality.
I was just writing recently about how zoom lenses, while convenient, can hold us back from truly learning photography. When working with a zoom lens, you often skip over the fundamental process of seeing and composing a shot with intention.
So, if you're serious about improving or building your photographic skills, I always recommend starting with a prime lens – especially a 50mm. Many professional shooters prefer this focal length, you can read here why. And a prime is one of the fastest ways to train your eye, master composition and become more confident behind the camera.
Why a 50mm lens is great for beginners or to improve your photography:
It works across genres
From street photography to portraits, even night shooting and travel photography – a 50mm f/1.8 can handle it all.
It gives a natural perspective
A 50mm optic gives a very organic view of the world with minimal distortion, making it a great focal length for storytelling and narrative work.
It teaches you to see
Without a zoom, you'll start "zooming with your feet." You'll move, observe, and truly interact with the scene – skills that will sharpen your eye for framing and storytelling far more than any zoom lens can.
Sure, prime lenses can be pricey, but that's where timing helps. With these fantastic Park Camera offers, it's a great opportunity to pick up a quality prime lens at a lower price.
See our full Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.7 review
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.