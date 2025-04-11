Don't use Canon's new VCM lens if you've got a pacemaker. Seriously?
Just when you thought photography was safe, there’s this. Shout out to Canon, though, for being careful
I was writing a story about the new Canon RF 24mm F1.4L VCM hybrid lens and I scrolled all the way down to the small print and saw this:
“The Voice Coil Motor in the lens emits a low-level magnetic field. While generally safe to use, we advise consulting your doctor if you have a pacemaker or any other medical device to address any concerns.”
I’m not sure whether your doctor would have anything useful to say about Canon’s VCM actuators without some concrete information about the magnetic field strengths generated, but it did make me realise (a) my own ignorance about pacemakers and ICDs (implantable cardioverter defibrillators) and the effect on people who live with them and (b) just how many devices emit magnetic fields.
So, for example, that’s anti-theft systems in stores, metal detectors, cellphones, magnets (naturally), vehicle ignition systems, electric fences, medical alert system and fall detection pendants… there’s a LOT of stuff. For more, take a look at this excellent page on heart.org.
If you are fitted with one of these devices, you will likely already know the things you need to avoid, or keep a safe distance from or limit your exposure to. It looks like there’s now another one.
So if you do get the Canon RF 24mm F1.4L VCM, and it does look like a great hybrid lens, maybe don’t hang the camera round your neck?
By the way, while I was checking this lens’s footnotes, I also saw this:
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
“When the lens is not connected to the camera or when the camera is off may cause internal noise from the lens’s components. This is normal and not a malfunction. Minor movements during transportation do not affect performance.”
Uh oh, does that mean it’s another ‘clonker’? If you don’t know what I’m talking about, read Should my lens really rattle like this?
Rod is an independent photography journalist and editor, and a long-standing Digital Camera World contributor, having previously worked as DCW's Group Reviews editor. Before that he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar, as well as contributing to many other publications. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more. Rod has his own camera gear blog at fotovolo.com but also writes about photo-editing applications and techniques at lifeafterphotoshop.com
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.