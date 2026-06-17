Ultra-wide lenses typically come with a curved front glass that prevents the lenses from usuing filters in the traditional sense. But a new lens from Brighin Star has an unsual take with a filter holder that also doubles as a lens hood. The Brightin Star 14mm f/2.8 spans an impressively wide view – and arrives compatible with full-frame E Mount, RF Mount, Z Mount, and L Mount mirrorless camera bodies.

The Brightin Star 14mm f/2.8 covers an impressively wide 116-degree view, but like most ultra-wides, that creeates a curved front element, making traditional screw-in filters impossible.

Instead, the full-frame lens includes a detachable filter holder that can accommodate square 82mm ND filters, but also supports circular polarizing filters. The filter holder also doubles as a lens hood.

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Filter holders for ultra-wide lenses aren’t uncommon, but most are sold seperately. Brightin Star includes a filter holder, but also allows it to double as a lens hood to help prevent flare too.

The manual focus design, 116-degree wide view and f/2.8 aperture is a mix meant for astrophotography as well as architecture and interiors. The lens is built with 13 elements in nine groups, including coatings to reduce flare and help keep stars sharp. Brightin Star says that the design is meant to minimize lens distortion.

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While the manual focus is perhaps expected for the brand and price point, I’m surprised that the lens still offers focusing as close as .2m in front of the lens. That could help photographers turn the perspective distortion that comes from such a wide view into a quirky creative effect.

The lens uses a ten-blade aperture, which means narrowing that f/2.8 aperture down will turn points of light into ten-point starbursts.

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The Brightin Star 14mm f/2.8 will be available beginning on June 17. The lens is set to retail for $279 in the US – about £208 / AU$394 / CA$390. Until June 27, Brightin Star is offering a $40 launch discount.

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