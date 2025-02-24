Polaroid channels Sesame Street in hilarious videos that show us all how to best use our instant cameras

Polaroid has always done a great job of educating users on how to get the most out of their instant cameras, offering tutorials, tips, and technique ideas via the educational page on its website. Up until recently, this has been facilitated by a human employee; however, it now seems there's a new instructor in town!

Fred is Polaroid's newest member of the team and what makes him unique is the fact he is a felt puppet that looks as though he has just jumped off of the last bus from Sesame Street.

In a recent Instagram post, Polaroid introduced the world to its new addition stating, "Meet Fred, our Customer Service Manager. He’s small, French, and made of felt – but most importantly, he’s tired of instant ineptitude. Join our cantankerous little friend as he rants his way through everything you need to know about instant photography. Or don’t – it’s your funeral".

Above: Fred's video of Polaroid Basics

Fred features heavily on the educational page of Polaroid's website with three different episodes of tutorials, providing a good look at how to get the best out of your equipment. So far, the episodes look at The Basics, Taking A Picture, and Troubleshooting, and aside from a slight attitude, Fred has a fantastic way of breaking down the steps in a lighthearted manner.

Instant photography has become very popular among the younger generation and Polaroid remains one of the best Instant camera manufacturers on the market. Introducing Fred is a fantastic and approachable way for new users to learn the basics in a way that is a bit more fun and attention-keeping than traditional methods, and in my opinion, is the shake-up photography tutorial needed!

To check out Fred's tutorials, rants, and tips on instant photography check out Polaroid 101 on the official website, you won't be disappointed!

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Polaroid101 The Basics - YouTube Watch On

You might also like

Check out our guides to the best instant cameras and best digital instant cameras.