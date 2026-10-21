The Canon AE-1 is arguably one of Canon’s most well-known film cameras. The AE-1’s classic look, simple shutter-priority mode, and readily available price make the 1976 camera a popular choice even for modern analog photographers. But the film camera that I bought is actually its less well-known sibling: The Canon A-1.

A few weekends ago, I went to what could only be described as camera nerd heaven: A vintage camera swap hosted by a historical photography club nearby. I’d put a few rolls of film through my Pentax K1000, but I went to the vintage camera sale on the lookout for one feature in particular: Double exposure.

On a majority of film cameras, the shutter is locked after a photo is taken until the film advance lever is pulled, which prevents an accidental double exposure. On cameras that don’t have a double exposure mode, like the Pentax K1000, there’s a workaround that involves partially winding the film roll back to expose the shot a second time.

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But the thought of messing with the winder and not getting the film to line up just so made me a bit nervous – hence my search for a film camera with a double exposure mode.

I didn’t have a particular model in mind, just the double-exposure feature, but I was immediately drawn to the iconic look of the A-1. The Canon A-1 has a small lever at the top that will cock the shutter without advancing the film, essentially creating a double exposure mode.

While the double exposure mode is what drew me to the Canon A-1, the more I started exploring the camera’s multitude of features, the more I fell in love with it. The Canon AE-1 shoots in shutter priority mode, but the A-1 can shoot in full manual, aperture priority, shutter priority, and programmed auto exposure.

The A-1 was reportedly the first electronic SLR to combine those four modes that are now standard on pro cameras, as it was the first with an electronically controlled programmed auto exposure mode.

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The A-1 may be from 1978, but it uses a microcomputer to display the light meter readings at the bottom of the viewfinder. It even has a built-in self-timer.

The Canon AE-1 is the simpler camera to use, but the A-1 is the camera with more built-in tools. That does make the camera harder to learn. I had to look up a few tutorials, even as someone who shoots digital photos professionally.

I’ve just put my first roll of film through the Canon A-1, and I can’t wait to get it developed. But if first impressions are anything to go by, this is a retro analog camera that I hope will get a lot of use.

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Looking for a vintage film camera? I recommend looking at reputable used camera dealers, like MPB or KEH Camera. Or, take a look at the best film cameras or the best 35mm film.