Ever heard of buyer's remorse? I get SELLER'S remorse from getting rid of cameras I wish I'd kept!

The Olympus E-P7 is a beautiful camera. I was right to buy it and wrong to sell it (twice!)

Buyer’s remorse is that feeling you get when you splash out on a new purchase and then suddenly get the feeling it’s not as good as you thought – or that you’ve spent too much money on something that, now you’ve got it, you’re no longer itching to own.

Yeah, I get that. But what I get is seller's remorse, with the associated gear re-buying syndrome. I sell some gear, wish I hadn’t, and very often buy it again. I have kind of got that under control now, but it has been a serious problem, especially with my Micro Four Thirds cameras.

For example, I’ve sold and re-bought the Olympus PEN E-P7 – twice. Logically, I managed to convince myself I had far better cameras in my drawer that I could and should be shooting with, so I sold it (them). But when it came down to it, I realized this was the one everyday carry I couldn’t do without. Oh, and they do look wonderful.

I sold my Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III – then rebought it, as I missed it so much (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

And then there were my two Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark IIIs. Yes, two. I sold the first one because I had an E-M1 Mark III, which was logically better in every respect, then re-bought a used E-M5 Mark III because I missed it so much.

I’m also on my second Olympus M.Zuiko 45mm f/1.8. I sold the first because I thought a fast MFT portrait lens was a pretty lame concept, then had to re-buy it because I realized there was nothing else like it. I know, most people buy on impulse; I sell on impulse, and I think that’s worse. Maybe I need help with this.

When I sold my Nikon D7200 because it was 'obsolete' (I thought) I missed the DSLR experience so much I had to get a used D610 (Image credit: Rod Lawton)

Other items I’ve sold that I should have kept include my Nikon D7200 DSLR. I sold it because I had newer, better mirrorless cameras and thought it was a bit of a relic… then missed the DSLR experience so much that I bought a used Nikon D610, which I now use all the time.

When the D7200 went, the 18-105mm kit lens went with it – still one of the best long-range kit lenses ever, IMHO – and my Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 constant aperture zoom. What an amazing lens! (I realize now.)

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I also regret selling my Canon EOS RP. I have an EOS R8, which is a much better camera in every respect, but it's just as fiddly and plasticky. I kind of feel that the EOS RP was more likable because it actually was cheap and honest about it.

My Sony A7R II was a little dull and sluggish to use, but offered amazing resolution for the price. Why did I sell it? I still don't know (Image credit: Sony/Digital Camera World)

And what was I thinking when I got rid of my Sony A7R II? Yes, it was a boring camera with sluggish responses and lamentable battery life, but where will I ever get that kind of resolution again at the price I paid? (Around £1,200, towards the end of its retail life.)

I’m also worried that I sold my Fujifilm X-T5. I was never happy that the X-mount lenses available didn’t seem to match the potential of the sensor, but I’m worried how long it will be before that itch starts again…

So, buyer's remorse? Don’t worry about it. With buyer's remorse, you buy in haste and then repent after careful consideration. With seller's remorse, it's the other way round – and believe me, it's worse!

You might also like…

When I look at the best Olympus & OM System cameras I've bought, sold and bought again, I shed a tear. Not to mention the best Olympus & OM System lenses that I should have known better than to let go!