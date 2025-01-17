Those used DSLR lenses in your closet are going up in value. Will DSLRs be the next retro camera revival?

The retro camera craze has driven up the value of used compact cameras – but could the nostalgic trend soon play a similar role for DSLR lenses? A stock-market-ticker-like graph tracking the price of used camera gear is currently showing an interesting uptick in the value of used DSLR lenses, diverting from its more typical pattern of following the rise and fall of used mirrorless optics.

The MPB Used Camera Gear Price Index tracks the change in price on used photography gear in a number of different categories, including premium compact cameras and mirrorless cameras. The graph tracking the value of mirrorless lenses compared to DSLR lenses tends to show DSLR lenses dropping farther yet following the rise and fall of mirrorless cameras over the last three years in the US.

However, the price tracker shows a recent departure from that trend – when the value of mirrorless lenses started dropping in mid-October 2024, DSLR prices climbed instead. That bucks the usual pattern of DSLR prices taking on a similar shape as the mirrorless graph, with the DSLR price drops tending to be a bit steeper but occurring at the same time as mirrorless declines.

Over the last three months in the US, the price of DSLR lenses have increased by about 3% while mirrorless has dropped by about 4.3%. The price of used DSLR lenses are still down by more than 7% compared to three years ago, but has increased by around 8% compared to one year ago.

The trend, so far, seems to be limited to the US. In the UK, both mirrorless and DSLR lenses are down by around 6% in the last three months, with the EU showing similar numbers.

While it's important to note that the chart only tracks the change in value and not the overall dollar amount, the diversion from the typical trend is interesting in that it comes at a time when retro cameras are becoming increasingly popular. Gen Z is buying up old digicams to get a retro look without the distraction of a smartphone.

The value of used DSLR bodies isn’t showing the same uptick as lenses, though used lens prices seem to be more stable than bodies, dropping only 9% in three years at the same time cameras have dropped by around 19% in the US. But could the uptick in DSLR lenses but not bodies indicate one way to get a retro-like look without sacrificing modern features on a mirrorless? In many cases, DSLR lenses can easily be adapted to mirrorless bodies, depending on the brand. Using an older – and thus typically more affordable lens – makes more sense than buying an expensive new mirrorless lens and putting a glow filter or nylons over it to get a retro look.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, retro trends may not be the cause of such an increase in value – I’m merely speculating. Another potential cause of the price increase is that some DSLR lenses are getting hard to find new-in-box. And while brands are focusing on mirrorless, there are still many photographers using DSLRs and searching for lenses.

Whatever the cause, the price ticker can offer some insight into the fluctuations of the used camera gear market – it may be a helpful tool for deciding when to buy, or when to finally part with old gear.

You may also like

Browse the best DSLR lenses for Nikon or the best DSLR lenses for Canon. Or, find one of the best DSLRs to go with those lenses.