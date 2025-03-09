The Nikon D850 drops to its LOWEST-EVER price with bonkers $400 price cut
Our most-rated DSLR, the Nikon D850 drops to a new low of just $1,996.95!
I feel my photographic journey has come full circle as I have gotten older, and I am possibly a little wiser! I used to chase megapixels, but now I chase pictures instead. Unfortunately, in my younger days, all I wanted was resolution to offer clients the best possible images during my professional sports photography career.
That mindset made me forgo possibly the best DSLR ever made – the Nikon D850, DCW's most loved camera, just because it wasn't 50 megapixels at the time and that was a MASSIVE mistake on my part - but it's now time for redemption as this incredible camera has $400 off at Adorama, making it just $1,996.95 - its lowest price I've ever seen!
SAVE $800 at Adorama. With a 45MP full-frame sensor, the Nikon D850 is one of the last great DSLRs. The DSLR offers a beefier grip and optical viewfinder, along with a lower price point than mirrorless cameras with similar specifications. Comes with a free Sandisk memory card and bag.
💲Price Check:
B&H: $1,996.95
The Nikon D850 is a stark contrast to what I shoot with now—my main camera is an 18MP Leica M-E. Yep, just 18 megapixels. But back then, the D850 would have been the perfect camera for me, and it's always been on my "to-buy" list if the right deal came along. Well, it doesn’t get much better than brand new with $400 off at its LOWEST EVER price!
Do I need 45MP in my workflow today? Not really. But if you're considering the D850 or any DSLR, let this be a reminder: don't get too caught up in specs or resolution. Take it out into the real world and see how it works for you. That’s what I should have done with the D850 years ago—and what I’ve done with every camera since.
Check out our guide to the best lenses for the Nikon D850
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
