This dash cam can use AI to read a blurred license plate

Vueroid has launched a new versatile dash cam available in 2- or 3-channel configurations. The S1 QHD Infinite consists of front and rear cameras, both operating at 2.5K/QHD resolution, plus there's the option to add a 1080p cabin camera.

(Image credit: Vueroid)

Said to be an ideal combination of image quality, storage efficiency, affordability, and convenience, the S1 QHD Infinite is based around dual Sony Starvis 2 image sensors. Starvis 2 sensors have been designed especially for surveillance and dash cam use, where their HDR capability helps capture clearer highlight and shadow detail, whether you're driving in harsh sunlight or on unlit roads at night.

(Image credit: Vueroid)

The S1 QHD Infinite also incorporates Vueroid's Infinite Plate Capture (IPC) technology. This is claimed to enhance license plate visibility in both daytime and night-time conditions, even when driving at high speeds or in challenging environments. And if IPC isn't quite enough to produce clear license plate definition, Vueroid also offers an AI-License Plate Restoration service. This helps recover and enhance the details of a blurred plate: simply select the area of the video frame in which the license plate appears, then upload the video clip to the Vueroid Cloud server for analysis via the Vueroid Hub App or PC Viewer. Alternatively, if you want to intentionally blur license plates in a video for privacy reasons, the AI tech can also do that.

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(Image credit: Vueroid)

The S1 QHD Infinite can be hard wired with an included hardwire kit to your vehicle to provide parking protection. As this uses you vehicle’s 12 volt battery to power the dash cam, recording efficiency is paramount to ensure the battery isn't drained. The dash cam therefore features an Extreme Low Power Mode, whereby the camera uses less than 1mA of power in standby, but can start recording in less than one second should it detect an impact or motion. In this mode, the camera can be operational for up to 6000 hours / 250 days. The system can also be customised to power off when your vehicle's battery reaches a pre-defined level of charge, so you can be confident the dash cam won't leave you with a flat battery. You can even set the parking mode to turn off automatically when the camera's built-in GPS location monitoring recognises that you're in up to three designated locations, such as home, work, or a secure garage. The radius of each safe zone is also customisable.

(Image credit: Vueroid)

The S1 QHD includes everything needed for installation and parking monitoring: hardwire cable, CPL filter, and fuse tap adapters, so there's no need to purchase any optional extras. The S1 QHD Infinite 2-channel kit (front+rear cameras) is available now at Amazon, priced at $279.99. If you'd also like the 1080p cabin camera, the 3-channel set-up costs $309.99.

S1 QHD Infinite 2CH: Buy now at Amazon

S1 QHD Infinite 3CH: Buy now at Amazon