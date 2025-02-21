Two Ricoh compact cameras get performance improvements with updated firmware

Ricoh is one of the market's leading manufacturers of compact cameras, with its GR series a firm favorite among street and travel photographers. Two of the most recent models in the range – the Ricoh GR III and GR IIIx – have just received firmware updates to improve stability, and in turn operational performance.

The full firmware notes are identical for each model and read as follows:

Ricoh GR III (Ver.1.92) / Ricoh GR IIIx (Ver.1.41)

" Improved Contents:

• Improved stability for SD card operation.

• Improved stability for general performance.

*The original special power-off graphic screen remains even after a firmware update in Ricoh GR IIIx Urban Edition."

Ricoh GR III vs GR IIIx (Image credit: Hannah Rooke/Digital Camera World)

Although this firmware update may seem insignificant on paper, the smaller updates can often be the more beneficial. While they don't add new features to your camera, they are intended to make sure that the camera works to its fullest potential and doesn't fail you when you least expect it.

This is especially true for SD card stability. As someone who has had an SD card corrupt mid-shoot, I can tell you that it's important to fix these little issues before they turn into major ones – and god forbid you lose work!

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you are unsure how to install new firmware on your camera, Ricoh provides a detailed updating procedure on the download page, talking you through each step.

The Ricoh GR line of cameras prominently features in our guide to the best compact cameras due to its small form factor and stealthy design – which also makes them among the best cameras for street photography for this reason.

We pitted the two models up against each other in our Ricoh R III vs GR IIIx showdown to compare features and determine which comes out on top!

you might also like

Check out our guides to the best APS-C compact cameras and the best Pentax cameras