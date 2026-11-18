UPDATE: Park Cameras has just warned us that the stock of this deal is running very low – which is not surprising, as it is such a good discount!



Small enough to slip in your pocket and affordable enough for almost any budget, the Kodak Pixpro C1 has been one of the best-selling cameras of the last year or so. So we are rather surprised to find that Park Cameras has slashed £24 off the cost, bringing this sleek pocket point-and-shoot camera down to just £69.99 as the Black Friday camera deals start to appear.

Kodak's Pixpro C1 is the brand's best budget selfie compact right now – thanks to its flip screen and fixed wide-angle lens. The retro-styled camera uses a 13 megapixel sensor, and can shoot video in Full HD.

See our full Kodak Pixpro C1 review for more details



Browse the best compact cameras, the best retro compact cameras, and the best cheap cameras.