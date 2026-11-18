This is one of the most popular compact cameras of the last year – and now its price has been slashed ahead of Black Friday!
Kodak Pixpro C1 gets unexpected £25 price drop
UPDATE: Park Cameras has just warned us that the stock of this deal is running very low – which is not surprising, as it is such a good discount!
Small enough to slip in your pocket and affordable enough for almost any budget, the Kodak Pixpro C1 has been one of the best-selling cameras of the last year or so. So we are rather surprised to find that Park Cameras has slashed £24 off the cost, bringing this sleek pocket point-and-shoot camera down to just £69.99 as the Black Friday camera deals start to appear.
A compact camera built around a 13MP sensor, fixed wide-angle lens and 180° flip screen, all wrapped in a lightweight retro body. It's designed for quick, selfie- and social-first shooting where simplicity and portability matter most.
Kodak's Pixpro C1 is the brand's best budget selfie compact right now – thanks to its flip screen and fixed wide-angle lens. The retro-styled camera uses a 13 megapixel sensor, and can shoot video in Full HD.
See our full Kodak Pixpro C1 review for more details
Browse the best compact cameras, the best retro compact cameras, and the best cheap cameras.
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
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