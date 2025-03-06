The Nikon Coolpix is cool again – but you should really consider these five things before you buy one

The compact camera is making a comeback – and one of the most popular lines of point-and-shoots is the Nikon Coolpix. Gen Z is bringing back old 2000s era digicams, and with the Coolpix series dating back to 1997, Nikon has a lot of options for those looking for a retro compact. The resurgence of retro isn’t the only reason dedicated cameras are making a comeback, however, and the Coolpix line has a few options that deliver what smartphones can’t, like an impressive 125x zoom lens.

But the compact camera is largely coming back among casual users rather than serious photographers, and the Nikon Coolpix line can be confusing. Some Nikon Coolpix cameras are well worth the cash, but others are worth more in reminiscing than the actual pictures.

My first DSLR was a Nikon and, as a longtime Nikon fan, this is what camera shoppers need to know before picking up a Coolpix – old or new.

1. The only current Nikon Coolpix cameras are big zoom bridge cameras like the Nikon Coolpix P1100.

The Nikon Coolpix P1100 was announced in February 2025 (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Gen Z is bringing back compact cameras – but camera brands have been slow to respond to the trends. Nikon doesn’t make very many Coolpix models currently. As of March 2025, the only Coolpix cameras on the Nikon USA website listed as current models are the newly launched Nikon P1100 and its older siblings, the Nikon Coolpix P1000 and the Nikon P950.

If you are eyeing a model besides the P1100, the P1000, or the P950, Nikon no longer makes it anymore. Now, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t buy an old school Coolpix, but it does mean you should be careful about buying one. How old is the model that you are considering? Are you buying it from a reputable used camera store? Do the key features meet your needs?

Now, if you’re buying a Coolpix because retro is cool again, you probably won’t mind a single digit megapixel camera. But if you want one to get off your phone but still snap decent photos, you should look for a higher-end model that’s a more recent release with a megapixel count that’s at least in the double digits.

2. Nikon Coolpix names aren’t always straightforward.

The Nikon Coolpix W150 is an affordable waterproof compact camera, as indicated by the W in the name (Image credit: Nikon)

There are actually hundreds of different Coolpix models, and, unfortunately, the names don’t always give a good clue as to what the camera is known for or even when it was released. While often the numbers climb with the years, the Coolpix series isn’t like the iPhone where the highest number is the latest one. For example, the Nikon A had an impressively large APS-C sensor, but the Nikon A10 and A100 are cheap compacts with small sensors.

While the numbers in the names can be confusing, a few of the Coolpix cameras use a letter to designate the series that’s a big indicator as to what the camera is known for.

The P series is Nikon’s cameras built for zoom. There are some exceptions, like the single digit cameras like the Coolpix P1, but most of the P series is known for having a long zoom lens, like the recently announced Coolpix P1100. While the P series is great for zoom, many of them are the larger bridge style rather than a compact camera that could slide into a pocket.

Nikon’s L series Coolpix are budget beginner models. These models tend to have lower end features compared to others launched around the same time, but a lower price to go with it.

The AW and W designation in the Coolpix name is for Nikon’s waterproof series. The AW series is a more advanced but still compact option, while the W series is a budget line.

If you’re shopping for used Nikon Coolpix cameras, you’ll also see cameras with the A, S and B designations as well.

3. If you want a Coolpix that does what your smartphone can’t, get a model with zoom, like the retro Nikon Coolpix A1000, or the current model P1100.

The Nikon Coolpix A1000 has a 35x zoom lens (Image credit: Future)

There are two reasons to consider a compact camera right now – because retro cameras are trending and because some compact cameras can still outperform a smartphone. If you fall in the latter category, the compact camera that does what you smartphone can’t is going to be one with either a large sensor or a long zoom lens. Nikon Coolpix cameras with a large sensor aren't non-existent, for example the Nikon Coolpix A has a DSLR-sized DX sensor inside. But, that model is from 2013, Nikon does, however, have some current model Coolpix cameras with exceptional zoom lenses, like the P1100, which has an impressive 125x zoom great for anything from hobbyist wildlife photography to snapping close-ups of the craters on the moon.

The Nikon Coolpix P1100 is a bridge camera, however, which means it isn’t going to fit in your pocket unless you’re wearing a jacket with very generous pockets. If you want something both compact and with zoom, there’s the 2019 Nikon Coolpix A1000, which isn’t produced anymore but offers a 35x zoom in a compact design.

4. The compact camera trend is driving up prices – and in some cases you may be better off with a budget mirrorless like the Nikon Z30

The Nikon Z30 isn't a Coolpix, but it is a compact and affordable mirrorless camera made for beginners (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

Compact cameras are really trendy right now – and that’s driving up prices in a big way. If you are looking at compact cameras because you think they’re cheap, think again. While you can still get affordable, current model compact cameras like the Panasonic ZS99 and reasonably priced retro models like a used Nikon Coolpix P7100, the trend towards compacts is pushing some models at a much higher price than they're really worth.

For example, the Nikon Coolpix W300 is going for more than $900 in the US right now from some sellers. While it's a decent waterproof compact camera, the price is only so high because it's no longer made, not because it's packed with that many photo features.

If your search for a Nikon Coolpix camera leads to cameras that cost hundreds of dollars because that camera is either discontinued or hard to find, I suggest considering a mirrorless camera like the Nikon Z30. Don’t let the word mirrorless fool you – it’s still rather compact, beginner-friendly and you can find it for under $800 / £750 / AU$1,400 right now. It doesn’t have a giant 125x zoom like the P1100, but it has a larger sensor, the ability to swap lenses, and a surprisingly durable feel for a budget camera. Personally if my search for a Coolpix was turning up models for only a few hundred less, I would strongly consider the Z30 instead.

5. If you are buying used, buy from a reputable company.

The Nikon Coolpix SQ is an odd but fun square-shaped twisting camera from the early 2000s (Image credit: Getty Images / Sean Gallup)

Because Nikon only lists three Coolpix cameras on its website currently, chances are, if you are looking for a camera like the Nikon Coolpix A1000 or the Coolpix S6600, you’re looking at a used camera. There’s nothing wrong with buying used camera gear – I’ve done it myself.

However, you should buy camera gear from a reputable company that inspects used gear and offers a brief return window. Personally, I’ve had luck with MPB and I’ve also heard great things about Keh Camera. Many of the major retailers like Adorama and B&H have a used department as well. Or, if you’ve managed to find the camera locally, bring a memory card with you so you can check and make sure everything works as it should.

Read more: How to buy used cameras without getting trash

Notable Nikon Coolpix models

(Image credit: Nikon / Amazon)

I’ve long been a Nikon fan, as my first serious camera was a Nikon DSLR. The Nikon Coolpix line contains a wide range of cameras. But some of the notable retro Nikon compacts that stick out in my mind, besides the new P1100, are the:

Nikon Coolpix A1000 : This compact camera from 2019 had an average-sized sensor, but a nice 35x zoom lens and a 2019 launch isn’t ancient in terms of image quality.

: This compact camera from 2019 had an average-sized sensor, but a nice 35x zoom lens and a 2019 launch isn’t ancient in terms of image quality. Nikon Coolpix P7000 and P7700 : This series is the baby sibling to the P1000 series. These compact zoom cameras don’t have quite as much zoom, but they still have decent lenses in a compact body, and I would be excited if Nikon decided to revive the series.

: This series is the baby sibling to the P1000 series. These compact zoom cameras don’t have quite as much zoom, but they still have decent lenses in a compact body, and I would be excited if Nikon decided to revive the series. Nikon Coolpix S9700 : This 2014 camera has the look of a colorful retro digicam, but it packs a 30x zoom lens in too. It’s getting a bit pricey for being so old though.

: This 2014 camera has the look of a colorful retro digicam, but it packs a 30x zoom lens in too. It’s getting a bit pricey for being so old though. The Nikon SQ: Okay, so I mostly love this camera because it’s weird, but if you’re going retro, why not go weird while you’re at it? The Nikon Coolpix SQ was introduced in 2003 – it’s a square-shaped camera that twists open to shoot.

