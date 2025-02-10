Cheap compacts with large sensors are hard to find. Are vlogging cameras like the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 and Sony ZV-1 the answer?

Gen Z is getting credit for bringing back compact cameras of the early 2000s. But besides nostalgia and snapping photos without the distraction of a smartphone, I think there’s another key reason these old cameras are trending: price. Yes, you can find brand new compact cameras without resorting to used eBay models, but these options often surpass the four figure price mark. While the trends have brought some cheap compact cameras, many of them are pretty “meh.” There could be another workaround to getting a small, good camera without spending more than a grand: vlogging cameras like the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 or the Sony ZV-1 series.

Developing cameras that meet the trends takes some time and, as a result, the response to the rising popularity of compact cameras has been a slow trickle. Premium compacts like the Fujifilm X100 series or Rich GR line never really went away, but these already pricey cameras are getting even pricier with the booming compact trend. There’s the new Panasonic ZS99 and the Nikon P1100, but both are a minor refresh and the latter is too pricey for many budget shoppers.

But while it will take some time for the compact trend to drive new models, the shift towards video content on social media has meant an influx of influencer-friendly vlogging cameras – and these cameras are already here. Sony may not have given its compact RX100 series much love in the last few years, but the vlog-focused Sony ZV-1 has that coveted one-inch sensor and compact body design. Yes, it’s designed for video, but it’s capable of taking still photos too.

The Sony ZV-1 II (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Of course, it’s hard to talk about compact vlogging cameras without bringing up the DJI Osmo Pocket 3. The Pocket 3 essentially takes DJI’s camera-gimbal combos from its drones and turns it into a handheld camera system. The result is ultra-stabilized handheld video that, like point-and-shoots, is still fairly small and easy to use.

One of the reasons compact cameras are coming back is the zoom capabilities that smartphone cameras still can’t match. The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 isn’t the answer, as it has only digital zoom, but the Sony ZV-1 has a 24-70mm equivalent lens, and the ZV-1 II an 18-50mm lens. (Despite the name, the Mark II is more of an alternative with a wider lens than an update.)

The best part? The Sony ZV-1 is far more affordable than the RX100 series, and while the DJI Pocket Osmo 3 has a higher list price than the second version, it still sits far under the four figure price point.

Opting for a vlogging camera isn't without its trade-offs, starting with the design. The Osmo 3 is a bit of an oddball and isn't as small as a true point-and-shoot. The ZV-1 is compact, but the controls are geared towards vlogging and not serious photographers. It lacks a viewfinder and mode dial. Photographers will miss these features – but those that have only ever used a smartphone for photography might not.

Many influencers looking for a compact camera that takes great video for not a ton of cash won’t need to look much further than the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 and the Sony ZV-1. But, the zoom on the Sony ZV-1 may appeal to those looking for a camera for still photos too – in our review, we called it “just as good” as the Sony RX100 series. The price is far more palatable, but only if you can swallow the missing photo-centric features like a viewfinder and mode dial.

