Canon IXUS compact camera makes surprise comeback at Amazon (but it didn't last)

Update: As we guessed, this throwback deal ran out shortly after we posted it - due to the low numbers of cameras that Amazon had.



We really didn't expect to see this compact camera on sale today! The Canon Ixus range were some of the best-looking compact cameras ever made - but they were discontinued a few years ago.

But it seems that Amazon UK has found a handful somewhere - and is offering the Ixus 185 for a very reasonable £115.87. The store claims it only has three available (as time of writing) - so don't dally if you fancy one of these great little zoom cameras.

Canon IXUS 185 now £115.53

A nicely designed point-and-shoot camera with an 8x zoom is just not found nowadays - and certainly not at this price. The 20MP camera has an 8x optical zoom and can shoot at 3fps. Video recording is restricted to just 720P, which reminds us all that this compact was first launched way back in 2017!

What makes the IXUS 185 special? Its 8x optical zoom lens is arguably its main draw, as this allows you to home in on more distant subjects without the same loss of quality that you'd experience with many smartphones. And with a 35mm-equivalent wide-angle start of 28mm and a telephoto finish of 224mm, it adapts itself to a multitude of scenes and subjects.

Aside from its optical prowess, the camera packs a 20MP 1/2.3in sensor – more than enough for enlargements – that's also capable of HD video capture, and it's designed with more physical controls than the average smartphone provides, logically placed in areas where fingers naturally fall. These include a zoom collar around the lens that lets you frame up your masterpieces with precision.