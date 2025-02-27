Could we see two new Canon PowerShot cameras this year?

Canon recently announced the PowerShot V1 compact camera for the Asian market, but could a V3 be next? If the latest rumors are to be believed, we might see not one, but two new PowerShot models this year.

The PowerShot range has long been Canon’s go-to line for compact digital cameras, typically featuring fixed zoom lenses at an affordable price point. After what felt like an eternity without a new model, Canon finally introduced the PowerShot V1 in Asia earlier this week. Now, Canon Rumors is convinced that a V3 model is on the horizon, potentially arriving later this year.

While Canon has yet to confirm anything, speculation is already swirling about what the V3 might bring to the table. If the rumors hold true, it could be positioned as a superzoom model to rival the new Nikon’s P1100 bridge camera, although it wouldn't hit its crazy 3000mm focal length.

Canon PowerShot V1 (Image credit: James Artaius)

According to Canon Rumors' sources, the PowerShot V3 may feature a 20x zoom lens with a 35mm equivalent focal length of 24-480mm. If accurate, this would make it a versatile option for beginners and enthusiasts alike, covering a vast range of shooting scenarios. The closest Canon offering at present is the Canon SX720 HS, which features a 40x superzoom.

It’s also rumored to share the same 1.4-inch CMOS sensor as the V1, reportedly based on the 32MP Canon EOS R7 sensor. If Canon carries over other V1 features, we could see 8-stop image stabilization, Dual Pixel CMOS AF, and 4K video recording in the V3 as well.

The V1 and V3 would serve different purposes within the PowerShot lineup; the V1 would cater to the wider-angle crowd with a smaller, travel-friendly design, while the V3, with its extended zoom, would appeal to wildlife and astrophotographers.

Of course, for now, all of this remains speculation. But with budget-friendly compact cameras in high demand, a superzoom PowerShot would make a lot of sense. If these rumors turn out to be true, the PowerShot’s long-awaited return might be exactly what the market needs.

Check out our hands-on review of the new Canon PowerShot V1.