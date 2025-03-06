The Blackmagic Pyxis 6k has been tested in the wilds of Zimbabwe – here's how it got on!

A still from the Behind the Scenes with Blackmagic PYXIS 6K and Sean Viljoen YouTube video

South African cinematographer and director Sean Viljoen recently tested out the Blackmagic Design Pyxis 6K cinema camera in the stunning, wild landscapes of Zimbabwe. Known for his immersive documentary style, Viljoen was eager to see how the Blackmagic camera could handle the unique demands of wildlife filmmaking, and the results, shown on the Blackmagic website, were nothing short of impressive.

For Viljoen, one of the biggest challenges in wildlife cinematography is proximity to the subjects. Typically, when filming animals in the wild, you’re often using longer lenses to keep your distance. But Viljoen is a fan of documentary filmmaking that makes the viewer feel like they’re right there with the characters.

He says, "I’ve always been a fan of documentary filmmaking that connects the viewer to characters by shooting handheld with that really ‘close and wide look". He was excited to experiment with capturing the animals in a more intimate way, contrasting the traditional long-lens approach that’s so common in natural history cinematography.

Behind the Scenes with Blackmagic PYXIS 6K and Sean Viljoen - YouTube Watch On

Above: The Behind the Scenes with Blackmagic PYXIS 6K and Sean Viljoen

With the Blackmagic camera Pyxis 6K’s full-frame sensor, Viljoen was able to achieve this goal. The camera's full-frame sensor offered him the flexibility to shoot tighter shots without worrying about distortion, which would have been an issue on a Super 35mm camera due to the crop factor. This was crucial when filming both the wildlife and the conservation rangers, as Viljoen wanted to ensure the shots were proportional and felt authentic, especially when transitioning between the two very different subjects.

One of the standout features of the Blackmagic camera Pyxis 6K, for Viljoen, was its ability to shoot in 3:2 Open Gate mode. "This was the first time I had ever used 3:2 Open Gate on a camera," he shares. "When shooting 16:9, I would have framed for the elephant and then had to crop the tree. But with the Blackmagic camera Pyxis 6K, I could capture the full shape of the elephant without losing the context of its surroundings. It’s much easier to get that larger-than-life shot when you’re not forced to crop".

A still from the Behind the Scenes with Blackmagic PYXIS 6K and Sean Viljoen YouTube video (Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

Another area where the Blackmagic camera Pyxis 6K impressed was its performance in low-light conditions. Viljoen filmed a scene just before sunrise when the light was still barely hitting the landscape.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We were shooting around 5 am, and it was still quite dark. The clouds were bright, and the boulders were almost completely black in the shadows,” he recalls. “With such extreme contrasts in light, you’re really testing the limits of the sensor’s dynamic range. The Blackmagic camera handled it effortlessly, keeping the details intact in both the highlights and the shadows.”

For Viljoen, the camera’s versatility and dynamic range made it perfect for the unpredictable lighting conditions of the African wilderness. But what really stood out to him was how easy the Blackmagic camera was to work with, highlighting the renowned Blackmagic Design workflow that supports creators through capture to post-processing with DaVinci Resolve. The workflow ecosystem makes Blackmagic a really enticing brand choice for new filmmakers, as it provides seamless integration across each of the filmmaking processes.

A still from the Behind the Scenes with Blackmagic PYXIS 6K and Sean Viljoen YouTube video (Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

The camera’s 6K Open Gate sensor (6048 x 4032) gives it incredible resolution and detail, whether shooting wide shots or up-close intimate moments. Coupled with Blackmagic RAW at a 5:1 constant bitrate, it provides filmmakers with a streamlined, high-quality workflow. Viljoen used Zeiss CP.3 35mm lenses at a T4 aperture, taking full advantage of the full-frame sensor to create a beautiful depth of field and natural bokeh. Shooting at ISO 400 provided him with clean images, even in low-light scenarios, while Nisi C5 True Color VND ND filters helped him control exposure in harsh lighting conditions.

Viljoen’s test of the Blackmagic camera Pyxis 6K truly shows its potential as a tool for wildlife filmmakers. Its impressive low-light performance, high resolution, and flexibility in framing make it ideal for capturing intimate moments with both animals and people in the field. You can read more about this test on the Blackmagic Design website.

With its affordable price tag, currently under $2,500, and seamless Blackmagic workflow, it’s no wonder that this camera has quickly become a favorite among filmmakers.

You might also like

Check out our guides for the best cinema cameras and the best cameras for filmmaking.