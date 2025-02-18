Blackmagic Pyxis 6K cinema camera drops to lowest-ever price

You can now save a HUGE $500 off the powerful Blackmagic Pyxis 6K cinema box camera at B&H, now just $2,495, the discount is offered on both the Canon EF-mount and Leica L-mount versions.



The deal makes the already compelling cinema camera even more attractive to filmmakers, content creators, and production houses looking for high-end digital capabilities at a more accessible price point. With its robust feature set and industry-leading image quality, the Pyxis 6K is designed to deliver stunning visuals in a compact and versatile package.

Blackmagic Design Pyxis 6K: was $2,995 now $2,495 at BHPhoto Save $500! The Pyxis 6K by Blackmagic is a popular choice amongst seasoned pros and new filmmakers thanks to its 6K video, Open Gate 3:2, and 6:5 anamorphic capabilities make it a versatile package for many.

The Blackmagic Pyxis 6K features a massive 24 x 36mm full-frame sensor with a native 6048 x 4032 resolution, three times larger than a traditional Super35 sensor. This expanded sensor size allows cinematographers to achieve a true cinematic look, offering a shallow depth of field and the ability to shoot in Open Gate 3:2 or 6:5 anamorphic without cropping.



The camera's dual-native ISO of up to 25,600 ensures exceptional low-light performance, while a 13-stop dynamic range captures rich colors and lifelike skin tones. Filmmakers can shoot at up to 36 fps in full 6K resolution or push to 120 fps in a windowed mode, offering creative flexibility for slow-motion sequences.

Designed for modern production workflows, the Pyxis 6K supports both Blackmagic RAW and H.265 proxy recording, allowing users to capture high-quality footage while maintaining efficient file sizes. The camera is built for professional streaming and cloud-based collaboration, featuring direct-to-cloud recording and live streaming capabilities via Ethernet or 4G/5G mobile networks.



Its compact box-style design makes it highly adaptable for various rigging setups, whether used on a gimbal, drone, or traditional handheld rig. The inclusion of a 4-inch, 1500-nit LCD touchscreen ensures visibility in bright conditions, eliminating the need for an external monitor.

(Image credit: Blackmagic)

Ergonomics and usability are also at the core of the Pyxis 6K’s design. The camera offers onboard controls for quick adjustments to ISO, white balance, and shutter speed, with a convenient scroll wheel for precise changes. Customizable function buttons let users tailor the camera’s operation to their workflow, while a lock function prevents accidental setting changes during shoots. Whether using the Canon EF-mount or the Leica L-mount version, cinematographers have access to an extensive range of high-quality lenses, making the Pyxis 6K a versatile choice for any production.

With the new discount, the Pyxis 6K becomes an even more compelling option for filmmakers looking to invest in professional-grade cinema technology. The $500 price reduction makes this high-performance camera more accessible, ensuring that independent filmmakers, commercial production teams, and digital content creators can elevate their work without exceeding their budgets.