Blackmagic Pyxis 6K cinema camera drops to lowest-ever price
Grab $500 off the Blackmagic Pyxis 6K cinema camera in either L-mount or EF-mount with this great discount
You can now save a HUGE $500 off the powerful Blackmagic Pyxis 6K cinema box camera at B&H, now just $2,495, the discount is offered on both the Canon EF-mount and Leica L-mount versions.
The deal makes the already compelling cinema camera even more attractive to filmmakers, content creators, and production houses looking for high-end digital capabilities at a more accessible price point. With its robust feature set and industry-leading image quality, the Pyxis 6K is designed to deliver stunning visuals in a compact and versatile package.
Save $500! The Pyxis 6K by Blackmagic is a popular choice amongst seasoned pros and new filmmakers thanks to its 6K video, Open Gate 3:2, and 6:5 anamorphic capabilities make it a versatile package for many.
The Blackmagic Pyxis 6K features a massive 24 x 36mm full-frame sensor with a native 6048 x 4032 resolution, three times larger than a traditional Super35 sensor. This expanded sensor size allows cinematographers to achieve a true cinematic look, offering a shallow depth of field and the ability to shoot in Open Gate 3:2 or 6:5 anamorphic without cropping.
The camera's dual-native ISO of up to 25,600 ensures exceptional low-light performance, while a 13-stop dynamic range captures rich colors and lifelike skin tones. Filmmakers can shoot at up to 36 fps in full 6K resolution or push to 120 fps in a windowed mode, offering creative flexibility for slow-motion sequences.
Designed for modern production workflows, the Pyxis 6K supports both Blackmagic RAW and H.265 proxy recording, allowing users to capture high-quality footage while maintaining efficient file sizes. The camera is built for professional streaming and cloud-based collaboration, featuring direct-to-cloud recording and live streaming capabilities via Ethernet or 4G/5G mobile networks.
Its compact box-style design makes it highly adaptable for various rigging setups, whether used on a gimbal, drone, or traditional handheld rig. The inclusion of a 4-inch, 1500-nit LCD touchscreen ensures visibility in bright conditions, eliminating the need for an external monitor.
Ergonomics and usability are also at the core of the Pyxis 6K’s design. The camera offers onboard controls for quick adjustments to ISO, white balance, and shutter speed, with a convenient scroll wheel for precise changes. Customizable function buttons let users tailor the camera’s operation to their workflow, while a lock function prevents accidental setting changes during shoots. Whether using the Canon EF-mount or the Leica L-mount version, cinematographers have access to an extensive range of high-quality lenses, making the Pyxis 6K a versatile choice for any production.
With the new discount, the Pyxis 6K becomes an even more compelling option for filmmakers looking to invest in professional-grade cinema technology. The $500 price reduction makes this high-performance camera more accessible, ensuring that independent filmmakers, commercial production teams, and digital content creators can elevate their work without exceeding their budgets.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
