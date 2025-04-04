One of the most exciting cinema cameras gets giant price cut as the DJI Ronin 4D 6K drops to $4,999!

The DJI Ronin 4D 6K is one of the most exciting cinema cameras on the market, and it has just received a hefty $1,800 / £1,370 discount!

The DJI Ronin 4D 6K has been making a buzz in the filmmaking industry with its exceptional versatility, combining a cinema camera, gimbal, and external monitor into an all-in-one powerhouse. It has provided solo filmmakers with more flexibility, facilitating 4-axis stabilization, 14+ stops of dynamic range, and an impressive 8K resolution – all for an attractive price point that has now been reduced even further!

DJI Ronin 4D 6K Cinema Camera: was $6,799 now $4,999 at BHPhoto SAVE $1,800! By combining DJI's renowned stabilization with supreme optical quality, this cinema camera makes solo movie-making even more flexible. Used on blockbuster movies such as Civil War and Flight Risk, the DJI Ronin 4D is fast becoming an industry favorite.

DJI Ronin 4D 6K Cinema Camera: was £5,659 now £4,289 at dji-retail.co.uk SAVE £1,370! Not just discounted in the US, the Ronin 4D 6K has received a price reduction across the pond too. It presents a fantastic price point for both solo filmmakers and productions, looking to get a more intimate and hands-on feel.

With such a massive price reduction, this places the DJI Ronin 4D in a similar price bracket to the Sony FX3 and cheaper than the Sony FX6; and in my opinion, it offers more and is a deal to take advantage of.

I recently wrote about how Mel Gibson utilized the Ronin 4D while making his most recent blockbuster, Flight Risk, and how the experience left him wanting to make a movie exclusively with the camera. Similarly, it was used to film the action thriller Civil War, providing the camera operators with the freedom to follow combat and maneuver in tight spaces.

I have spoken with a couple of filmmakers who have praised the Ronin 4D's versatility, to the point where it has replaced a lot of their kit, not just their camera. As an all-in-one, it removes the need for an external monitor, focus pull, gimbal, and, in turn, many batteries.

As someone looking at purchasing my first dedicated cinema camera, DJI has thrown a spanner in the works, providing an additional and more affordable option along with Blackmagic and Sony's offerings.

