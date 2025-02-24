New Sony Burano 2.0 update gets field tested in style!

2025 is the year that Sony breathes new life into its cinema lineup of cameras, by releasing firmware updates across the entire range enhancing performance. The Sony Burano, Sony's most recent cinema camera model, is among those that have received a welcome boost, and a recent video explains how the new features can enhance visual storytelling.

I have written articles on the new Burano 2.0 update recently, however, it is one thing to read the upgrades off of a spec sheet and another to see them put through their paces in the field – and what better field to test it in than on a daring frozen expedition with filmmaker Renan Ozturk.

Filmmaker Renan Ozturk on Sony BURANO Version 2.0 - YouTube Watch On

Above: The YouTube video showing the Sony Burano 2.0 update in the field

Given the title of Adventurer of the Year by National Geographic, it's safe to say that Renan Ozturk is a cinematographer who pushes his gear to its limits. From frozen cliff faces, storming seas, and daring skyscraper climbs Sony certainly chose the right person to battle-test its new update!

In the video released on the Sony Cine YouTube channel, Ozturk waxes lyrical about the new enhancements, in particular the new recording formats. During a particularly challenging scene capturing professional North Face mountain climber Andres Marin, Ozturk wanted to capture the fine detail of shards of ice flying away from the cliff face when struck, which is tricky using standard framerates. The new 3.8K 16:9 Mode was able to slow the action down while still capturing sharp details.

Ozturk explains, "The UHD, 120 fps format, which is 16-bit color depth, and thus a step up in depth from the smaller cameras, was the biggest and most exciting thing about this firmware update for us. We are always hunting for details when we shoot in slow motion on our biggest narrative features, documentaries, and commercials".

A still from the YouTube Video (Image credit: Sony)

When capturing action there is an extra level of storytelling that can be achieved by slowing it down. It becomes less about the high impact and enables filmmakers to be more intentional and nuanced in their approach. Added recording formats of '3.8K 16:9 120 fps in Full Frame, Super 35 4.3K 4:3 60 fps for Anamorphic, and Super 35 1.9K 16:9 for up to 240 fps', ensures that this is achievable in any given scenario.

Ozturk describes, "There’s no doubt I will use these new slow motion recording formats constantly. Expedition Studios is currently shooting a snowboarding film in Japan with North Face athletes for YETI doing tricks in heavy snowfall, which needs a lot of slow motion when the athletes are flying through the air. But at the same time, we need to shoot a lot of humanity and tender moments. The Burano was the perfect camera. From slow motion to low light to verité moments, the Burano helps us elevate the style of the documentary".

It's not just new recording formats that feature in the Burano 2.0 updates, however, with enhancements to image output, metadata, and monitoring. Burano 2.0 will be released next month, March 2025, and be available to download from the Sony product page at no extra cost.

