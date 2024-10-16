Arri launches line of lenses inspired by ancient Japanese Zen philosophy

Arri has introduced a new line of prime cine lenses inspired by the ancient Japanese philosophy of Ensō, aiming to provide a versatile choice for all shooting scenarios and a more 'affordable' entry point into the Arri family.

It's fair to say that Arri is the very pinnacle of cinema camera and cine lens design, with its cameras being used to film all but two of the best picture-winning movies at the Oscars since 2011 – and the two outliers were shot on film!

The new Arri Ensō Prime lenses launch with a lineup of 14 prime focal lengths from 10.5 to 250mm, which enables users to find the perfect focal length to suit their style. The range also includes 1.4x and 2x teleconverters, turning the 250mm into 350mm and 500mm and offering incredible reach.

Above: A video introducing the Arri Ensō Prime lenses

Uniformity in cinema lenses is a must, as it enables the quick and efficient swapping of lenses when attached to stabilizers and rigs without the need to readjust the equipment. The 14 lenses in the Ensō range all have the same gear ring positioning, and the majority have the same 90mm font lens diameter.

Other than the two widest and two longest focal lengths (10.5mm, 14mm, and 150mm, 250mm), the range features a wide T2.1 aperture, enabling incredible optical quality and super smooth bokeh.

Arri product specialist for cinema lenses Art Adams says, "Ensō Primes share many characteristics of modern Arri lenses. They capture high-resolution images that always feel natural, with rapid focus roll-off and silky smooth bokeh. From this base look you can push Ensō Primes in several different directions".

Ensō Vintage Elements (Image credit: Arri)

The Ensō release introduces the Ensō Vintage Elements, additional lens optics that provide a unique vintage look to your shooting style. We have seen many recent award-winning movies, such as Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, filmed with old vintage lenses.

The optics can be magnetically attached to the base of the camera body to create an endless catalog of vintage looks with one lens set. By fine-tuning the optics you can adjust focus fall-off, and bokeh to suit your creative needs. The adapter also enables the user to create their personalized looks.

Arri states, "Ensō lenses combine German precision engineering with Japanese optical excellence. Simplicity and purity of purpose were guiding design principles and inspired the name Ensō, after the circular Zen calligraphy symbol. Creating an Ensō with a single brushstroke is an expression of nowness that requires emptying one’s mind of distractions and fully committing to the creative flow. Arri Ensō lenses embody this philosophy by instilling the confidence to put aside technical concerns and focus on capturing the moment".

The Ensō symbol, created with uninhibited brushstrokes to express the Zen mind (Image credit: Arri)

The other noticeable thing about the Ensō lenses is the smaller and more lightweight form factor. This provides versatility and maneuverability meaning that they are just as optimal for an individual one-person shooter as a small team.

Arri has stated that the Ensō lenses are designed to invite emerging filmmakers into the Arri family by making them easy to use, and more affordable at the same time as keeping its industry-leading standards.

The sticking point for many aspiring filmmakers is the cost of equipment. Professional cinema equipment certainly takes a step up in price from photography equipment and Arri takes that step even further. However, the Ensō range is aimed to be a more affordable entry point although the lens pricing still starts at around $10,000 / £10,000 per lens or around $70,000 / £70,000 per set.

Despite the cost, it is evident by the video sample footage that these lenses produce the stunning quality that Arri is known for in a smaller and more maneuverable body. More information on the Ensō Prime lenses can be found on the Arri website.

