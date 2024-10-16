Arri launches line of lenses inspired by ancient Japanese Zen philosophy

Arri releases the Ensō Prime Lens range – the same Arri quality at a lower price point

Arri has introduced a new line of prime cine lenses inspired by the ancient Japanese philosophy of Ensō, aiming to provide a versatile choice for all shooting scenarios and a more 'affordable' entry point into the Arri family.

It's fair to say that Arri is the very pinnacle of cinema camera and cine lens design, with its cameras being used to film all but two of the best picture-winning movies at the Oscars since 2011 – and the two outliers were shot on film!

