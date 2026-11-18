Black Friday camera deals are already landing across the UK, and Nikon has just delivered a seriously impressive discount on one of its most exciting filmmaking cameras.

Right now, the Nikon ZR has dropped to just £1,899 at Park Cameras, down from its usual £2,199 asking price. That's a whopping £300 saving, bringing Nikon's remarkable little full-frame cinema camera below the £1,900 mark. And considering this camera only arrived last year, I think that's a particularly tempting Black Friday offer, especially for filmmakers and content creators who have been eyeing up Nikon's first cinema camera developed with RED technology.

Save £300 Nikon ZR: was £2,199 now £1,899 at Park Cameras The Nikon ZR is a powerful, compact full-frame cinema camera that combines stunning 6K video recording, RED's renowned color science, and professional filmmaking features in a lightweight body, making it a fantastic choice for independent filmmakers, content creators, and anyone looking to capture cinematic footage without the bulk of a traditional cinema rig.

I've always thought Nikon's collaboration with RED was going to produce something rather special, and the ZR is a perfect example of why. It's essentially a proper cinema camera squeezed into a remarkably compact mirrorless-style body, offering the kind of professional filmmaking technology that would once have required a considerably larger and more expensive setup. At its heart sits a full-frame sensor capable of recording stunning 6K video at up to 60fps, alongside RED's celebrated color science and its R3D NE raw recording format. There's also more than 15 stops of dynamic range, making this a genuinely serious filmmaking tool rather than simply another photography camera with impressive video specifications.

But what I particularly like about the Nikon ZR is just how much technology Nikon has managed to squeeze into such a small package. You get a huge 4-inch vari-angle touchscreen, internal 32-bit float audio recording, and a fantastic selection of professional video formats, giving filmmakers an enormous amount of flexibility without needing to build an expensive camera rig around the body. There's also Nikon's excellent Z-mount system, opening up a huge selection of lenses for everything from documentary filmmaking and travel videos to commercial productions and cinematic storytelling. And thanks to its wonderfully compact design, it's the sort of camera you can comfortably take almost anywhere without feeling like you're carrying an entire production studio on your shoulders.

At just £1,899, I think the Nikon ZR represents fantastic value for money, especially with £300 knocked off its usual asking price for Black Friday. Yes, it's still a considerable investment, and you'll need to factor in the cost of a lens if you don't already own Nikon Z-mount glass, but you're getting a genuinely capable full-frame cinema camera with RED technology for less than £2,000. For independent filmmakers, videographers, and content creators looking to take their productions to the next level, that's an incredibly compelling proposition. And with Black Friday discounts now appearing across the UK's biggest camera retailers, this is definitely one Nikon deal I'd be giving some serious consideration.