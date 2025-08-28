Blackmagic slashes prices on its high-end URSA cine cameras

In a market where high-end cinema cameras usually get more expensive with every new release, Blackmagic Design has just flipped the script. The company announced sweeping price cuts on its flagship URSA Cine camera kits; reductions so significant that they dramatically lower the entry point for large-format digital filmmaking.

The URSA Cine 12K LF, once $14,995, now sells for $9,495, and the 12K LF + EVF kit, previously $16,495, drops to $10,995.

At the very top end, the URSA Cine 17K 65, designed for giant IMAX-style screens, has been cut from $29,995 to $22,995, while the 17K 65 + EVF kit falls from $31,495 to $24,495.

These aren’t minor adjustments. They are reductions of $5,000 to $7,000 on Blackmagic’s most advanced cameras, and that’s virtually unheard of at this level. And this matters because URSA Cine isn’t an entry-level tool, but the company’s most ambitious camera platform to date.

Blackmagic Design URSA Cine 12K LF (Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

The 12K LF model features a 36x24mm large-format sensor capable of resolutions up to 12,288 x 8,040, while the 17K 65 pushes even further with a massive 51x24mm sensor capable of 17,520 x 8,040 capture.

Both sensors deliver 16 stops of dynamic range, with the flexibility to shoot in open gate, cinematic widescreen, or anamorphic with de-squeeze factors from 1.3x to 2x. The 12K LF even includes 9K Super 35 modes for compatibility with classic cinema glass.

The cameras are also designed with modern production in mind. Each includes an 8TB media module, 10G Ethernet for rapid on-set syncing, swappable lens mounts (PL, LPL, EF, Hasselblad), and WiFi streaming for remote client monitoring. It’s a package that’s built to integrate seamlessly into professional workflows, while offering filmmakers maximum creative flexibility.

Blackmagic has also made sure the kits themselves are ready to shoot straight out of the box. Each ships in a rugged Pelican case and comes complete with the essentials: the camera body, top handle, baseplate, power supply, and battery plate. It’s a detail that reinforces the company’s philosophy of removing barriers between filmmakers and the tools they need.

That’s something I’ve always admired about Blackmagic. This is the company that offers a professional cinema camera for under $1,000 and gives away its industry-leading DaVinci Resolve software for free. And now, even at the very top end of its lineup, it’s making bold moves to keep its gear within reach of more filmmakers.

(Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

