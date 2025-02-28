Canon kicks off CP+ (literally) bringing Karate to the main stage with Olympic partnership

The opening presentation of CP+ 2025 in Yokohama, Japan, saw Canon kick things off in literal fashion, announcing its partnership with the Olympic Council of Asia via a blistering Karate demonstration.

Canon is sponsoring Aichi-Nagoya 2026, the 20th Asian Games, which will see over 10,000 athletes from 45 countries competing in 41 sports. It will be the third consecutive year that Canon has sponsored the event.

Taking center stage at Canon's opening presentation was Japanese Karateka, Hikaru Onu, gold medallist at the World Kata (forms) Championships and double gold medallist at the Asian Karate Championships.

While Karate is not yet an Olympic sport, it is a popular part of the Asian Games. Onu performed an impressive Kata demonstration in front of the enthusiastic audience in Yokohama.

As a partner, Canon offers organizers full technical support in the form of everything from imaging – cameras, lenses, broadcast equipment and network cameras – through to copiers, printers, multifunction devices and medical equipment.

Japanese Karateka Hikaru Onu was overwhelmed seeing a photograph taken of her blown up on the big screen! (Image credit: James Artaius)

In addition, Canon's CPS will be present throughout the games to help photographers with camera and lens equipment as well as offering technical support.

The Canon EOS R1 and Canon EOS R5 Mark II, along with professional optics like the new RF 70-200mm f/2.8L Z hybrid lens will be a key part of photographers' arsenals at the Games.

"We are expecting 10,000 athletes coming to Achi-Nagoya and I am sure with Canon’s support they will have a fantastic time competing at the Asian Games," said a representative of the Olympic Council of Asia.

"Canon’s support of the Achi Nagoya Asian Games will be highly appreciated by the Asian Olympic family."

The 2026 Games in Achi-Nagoya will mark 75 years since the first Asian Games took place in New Delhi, India, in 1951.

Canon has become a regular sponsor of the event, following its support of the Jakarta 2018 and Hanzo 2022 Games.

Representatives from the Olympic Council of Asia (left) and Canon (right) sign the partnership for the 2026 Games (Image credit: James Artaius)

