Is the new Godox AD400 Pro II the ideal strobe for location shoots?

Godox has officially unveiled the AD400 Pro II, the long-anticipated update to its popular mid-range portable studio flash head, available to preorder now for $649 / £663 / AU$971. The release brings many of the refinements first introduced in the AD200 Pro II and AD600 Pro II, giving this 400Ws strobe new levels of speed, precision, and usability.

I’ve used Godox photography lighting kits for years, and this feels like an important step forward. The AD200 Pro built much of my portrait career, while the AD600 Pro gave me the power I needed for bigger commercial shoots. When the second-generation versions arrived, their refinements were immediately noticeable, and now those same improvements have made their way to the AD400 Pro II, the model that sits perfectly between portability and punch.

Introducing Godox AD400ProII All-in-One Outdoor Flash - YouTube Watch On

Above: The video reveal of the Godox AD400 Pro II

One of the biggest changes is One-Tap Sync with the Godox X3 Trigger, for instantaneous connection straight out of the box. Godox has also added 16 color group indicator lights, a small but incredibly useful detail for quickly identifying and adjusting multiple lights on set.

Performance-wise, the AD400 Pro II delivers 400Ws of output with up to 460 full-power flashes per charge. It supports high-speed sync up to 1/8000s and introduces a Freeze mode capable of flash durations as short as 1/27,770sec. With recycle times as quick as 0.01s, it’s built for capturing fast action without missing a moment.

The 30W bi-color modeling lamp offers adjustable brightness and color temperature from 2800K to 6000K, making it useful not just for stills but also for limited video work. Fine control is another highlight, with 10 steps of power adjustment from 1/512 to full power, allowing for precise and repeatable results.

(Image credit: Godox)

Godox has also focused on versatility with modifiers. The AD400 Pro II includes both a native Godox mount and a Bowens adapter, letting photographers swap easily between two of the most widely used modifier systems without compromise. For even greater flexibility, an optional H400P flexible extension head enables the light source to be positioned in tight spaces or mounted overhead while the main body stays safely out of the way.

Like the rest of the Godox ecosystem, it runs on the 2.4GHz Wireless X System, working seamlessly with the X3, XPro II, X2T, and X1 triggers, while maintaining full TTL compatibility across Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, Olympus/Panasonic, Pentax, and Leica. The bright HD color display and streamlined controls make adjustments quick and intuitive, whether in the studio or on location.

Charging is fast and flexible too, as the battery can be topped up in just 1.5 hours using the UC46 USB charger, or the unit can run indefinitely on AC power with the optional AC400 adapter.

What makes the AD400 Pro II stand out to me is how well it fills the middle ground. The AD200 Pro II is perfect for ultra-portability, the AD600 Pro II is built for maximum power, but the AD400 Pro II offers the best of both worlds; compact enough to travel with, powerful enough for demanding location work, and now refined with the same upgrades that have already proven invaluable in the rest of the Godox lineup.

Sample images using the Godox AD400 Pro II (Image credit: Godox)

