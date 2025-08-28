Broncolor unveils the Stelos 800 L, a high-end high-power monolight for ultimate on-location flash flexibility

Swiss lighting brand Broncolor has unveiled the Stelos 800 L, a high-end professional monolight engineered for ultimate on-location flexibility and studio-quality lighting.

Combining 800 joules of flash energy with a compact, intuitive design, the Stelos 800 L delivers high-end performance for photographers, videographers and creative professionals who demand precision, speed and reliability in every environment.

Designed and manufactured in Switzerland, the Stelos 800 L brings premium Broncolor light quality to both studio and location shoots. Its high-contrast LCD screen with configurable display modes enables photographers to switch seamlessly between minimalist and full-control interfaces using just two buttons and a rotary / push encoder.

(Image credit: Broncolor)

The monolight introduces adjustable flash color temperature, a feature traditionally limited to premium photography lighting kits with power packs, alongside high-speed sync (HSS) support and Speed Mode, making it perfect for fast-paced commercial, portrait, fashion and event photography.

Flash recycling times range from just 0.008 to 2.5 seconds, enabling quick shooting at any power level, while a single battery can deliver around 300 full-power flashes, ensuring reliable performance on long shoots.

The integrated 49-watt LED modelling light offers variable color temperatures from 2700 to 6500K, delivering consistent, high-quality lighting that adapts to any ambient environment. A temperature-controlled fan ensures the monolight stays cool during extended use, even at full power.

Powered by a universal V-mount battery system, the Stelos 800 L supports batteries from Broncolor or other leading brands, while also allowing simultaneous charging via USB-C, compatible with standard laptop chargers or the included 140-watt adapter. This flexible battery system reduces operational costs, increases portability and minimizes environmental impact compared to proprietary lithium battery solutions.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Broncolor)

Despite its compact 270 x 165 x 167 mm form factor and lightweight 3.39kg body, the Stelos 800 L supports the full range of Broncolor light modifiers, including the largest softboxes, beauty dishes and umbrellas. This ensures maximum creative freedom and consistent lighting across any setup.

The monolight features a robust mounting bracket with 90° tilt capability for precise positioning, and integrates seamlessly with Broncolor workflows through RFS 2 and 3 radio transmitters, the bronControl app via built-in WiFi, and bronAPI for custom integration. Multi-color cognition lights further simplify device identification on larger sets, streamlining professional photography and studio production.

Karl Taylor’s In-Depth Review of the broncolor Stelos 800 L - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Watch a video of the light in use with photographer Karl Taylor

Developed in collaboration with working photographers, the Stelos 800 L incorporates user-driven innovations such as full device control, portable design, versatile V-mount battery operation, adjustable flash color temperature, and a temperature-controlled cooling system.

Whether for commercial shoots, editorial photography or even video production, the Stelos 800 L offers professional-grade lighting wherever it is needed.

The monolight will be available through all official Broncolor stockists in September 2025, solidifying its position as a must-have tool for photographers seeking premium, high-performance lighting solutions.

The Broncolor Stelos 800 L will go on sale from September for $3,800 (UK and Australian prices to be confirmed).

A sample image using the Broncolor Stelos 800 L taken by Yannick De Bakong (Image credit: Broncolor / Yannick De Bakongo)

You might also like…

Take a look at the best photography lighting kits along with the best softbox lighting kits and the best flash diffusers, softboxes and lighting modifiers.