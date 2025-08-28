Broncolor unveils the Stelos 800 L, a high-end high-power monolight for ultimate on-location flash flexibility
Combining 800 joules of flash energy, adjustable color temperature and versatile V-mount battery operation, the Stelos 800 L brings studio-quality lighting wherever your shoots take you
Swiss lighting brand Broncolor has unveiled the Stelos 800 L, a high-end professional monolight engineered for ultimate on-location flexibility and studio-quality lighting.
Combining 800 joules of flash energy with a compact, intuitive design, the Stelos 800 L delivers high-end performance for photographers, videographers and creative professionals who demand precision, speed and reliability in every environment.
Designed and manufactured in Switzerland, the Stelos 800 L brings premium Broncolor light quality to both studio and location shoots. Its high-contrast LCD screen with configurable display modes enables photographers to switch seamlessly between minimalist and full-control interfaces using just two buttons and a rotary / push encoder.
The monolight introduces adjustable flash color temperature, a feature traditionally limited to premium photography lighting kits with power packs, alongside high-speed sync (HSS) support and Speed Mode, making it perfect for fast-paced commercial, portrait, fashion and event photography.
Flash recycling times range from just 0.008 to 2.5 seconds, enabling quick shooting at any power level, while a single battery can deliver around 300 full-power flashes, ensuring reliable performance on long shoots.
The integrated 49-watt LED modelling light offers variable color temperatures from 2700 to 6500K, delivering consistent, high-quality lighting that adapts to any ambient environment. A temperature-controlled fan ensures the monolight stays cool during extended use, even at full power.
Powered by a universal V-mount battery system, the Stelos 800 L supports batteries from Broncolor or other leading brands, while also allowing simultaneous charging via USB-C, compatible with standard laptop chargers or the included 140-watt adapter. This flexible battery system reduces operational costs, increases portability and minimizes environmental impact compared to proprietary lithium battery solutions.
Despite its compact 270 x 165 x 167 mm form factor and lightweight 3.39kg body, the Stelos 800 L supports the full range of Broncolor light modifiers, including the largest softboxes, beauty dishes and umbrellas. This ensures maximum creative freedom and consistent lighting across any setup.
The monolight features a robust mounting bracket with 90° tilt capability for precise positioning, and integrates seamlessly with Broncolor workflows through RFS 2 and 3 radio transmitters, the bronControl app via built-in WiFi, and bronAPI for custom integration. Multi-color cognition lights further simplify device identification on larger sets, streamlining professional photography and studio production.
ABOVE: Watch a video of the light in use with photographer Karl Taylor
Developed in collaboration with working photographers, the Stelos 800 L incorporates user-driven innovations such as full device control, portable design, versatile V-mount battery operation, adjustable flash color temperature, and a temperature-controlled cooling system.
Whether for commercial shoots, editorial photography or even video production, the Stelos 800 L offers professional-grade lighting wherever it is needed.
The monolight will be available through all official Broncolor stockists in September 2025, solidifying its position as a must-have tool for photographers seeking premium, high-performance lighting solutions.
The Broncolor Stelos 800 L will go on sale from September for $3,800 (UK and Australian prices to be confirmed).
