Godox launches two cute mini flashguns for use with compact cameras

2025 has just begun, and photography and video lighting specialist Godox has already introduced two new on-camera flashes designed for creators on the go – the Godox iM20 and iM22.

These compact and lightweight flash options can seamlessly integrate into your portable camera setup. While they are primarily designed for compact and travel cameras, they can also enhance performance on DSLR and mirrorless cameras, providing an additional light source when needed.

The Godox iM22 (Image credit: Godox)

The iM20 and iM22 weigh just 31 grams and 34 grams, respectively, and measure 3.9 x 3.8 x 29.5 cm and 5.7 x 4.0 x 22 cm. This makes them ideal for carrying with you at all times, whether mounted on a camera or stored in a bag or pocket. Adding a burst of flash to travel and street photography can elevate your shots and enhance creativity, making portability essential.

These new flashes build upon the popular Godox iM30, featuring a compact design while also incorporating an updated and modern interface. The main difference between the two models lies in their design. The iM20 is shorter and sits closer to the top of the camera, making it ideal for smaller fixed-lens cameras. In contrast, the iM22 is taller, allowing for higher light emission, which is helpful when using larger lenses. Aside from these physical differences and the position of the light source, both flashes are identical in functionality.

The USB-C charging on the Godox iM20 (Image credit: Godox)

Each flash is equipped with an internal lithium battery that ensures stable output with a fast recycling time of just 3 seconds. This design keeps them lightweight and portable, while the integrated USB-C charging port allows for quick recharging, providing up to 440 full-power flashes.

With five light level adjustments, these flashes can effectively enhance your images – whether filling in shadows on a sunny day or serving as the key light during nighttime outings. Their versatility makes them both fun and practical, and they can help you achieve that popular '90s nostalgia trending on social media.

The Godox iM20 (Image credit: Godox)

The Godox iM20 and iM22 are compatible with most camera brands and are designed to be ready for immediate use straight out of the box, though it's advisable to double-check compatibility before purchasing.

No specific release date has been announced by Godox, but these flashes are expected to be available in early 2025, with retailers like B&H Photo already taking preorders. The retail price is $33.90 for the US, while pricing for the UK and Australia is yet to be confirmed.

