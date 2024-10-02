Godox releases the iM30 - a tiny on-camera flash weighing under 3 ounces!

By
published

The new Godox iM30 has a single-contact hot shoe design with plug and play, fitting most mirrorless and film cameras

A Godox iM30
(Image credit: Godox)

The iM30 is a compact consumer-grade on-camera flash so tiny that it weighs under 3oz (78g) – so it can be slipped into pockets, or mounted on your camera for photographers who prefer a lighter kit bag. 

It has a single-contact hot shoe design with plug-and-play, fitting most mirrorless and film cameras.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

TOPICS

Related articles