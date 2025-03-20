SmallRig launches retro-designed accessories for new Fujifilm GFX 100RF

The buzz around the newly announced Fujifilm GFX 100RF is real, and for good reason. It’s a groundbreaking fusion of Fujifilm’s renowned GFX series' optical supremacy and the beloved portability of the X100 line. In short, it’s a dream camera for street and travel photographers who crave medium format quality without the bulk.

Naturally, as with any exciting new camera release, accessories soon follow – and SmallRig has wasted no time stepping up to the plate with a premium, color-matched accessory line tailored for the GFX 100RF.

SmallRig’s new lineup includes two essential accessories for GFX 100RF users: an L-shaped mount Plate with a Wooden Handle and a Leather Case Kit. These additions promise not only an aesthetic balance with the camera but also a boost in usability and comfort.

The L-shaped mount Plate with a Wooden Handle (Image credit: SmallRig)

For those who appreciate a classic, refined look, SmallRig’s Leather Case Kit looks ideal. Available in both black and brown, the half-case is made of wear-resistant, breathable leather that not only enhances the camera’s aesthetics but also offers protection.

The design features a dual-sided grip with a foam front handle and a wooden back panel for a comfortable hold. The back panel attaches via 3M adhesive, ensuring a secure fit without leaving residue. With easy access to all ports, dials, and the battery compartment, it provides practicality without compromise.

A microfiber suede lining also protects the camera from scratches, while the kit also includes a matching leather shoulder strap adjustable from 100cm to 110cm and a concave shutter button cap for improved tactile feedback.

The Leather Case Kit (Image credit: SmallRig)

Secondly, designed for photographers who prioritize functionality and flexibility, the L-Shape Mount Plate with Wooden Handle is both practical and visually cohesive with the GFX 100RF’s sleek design. Available in black and silver to match the camera’s colorways, the plate features a natural wood dual-sided grip for a comfortable hold and a retro aesthetic.

It integrates an Arca-Swiss quick-release plate for seamless tripod mounting (which may help with concerns about lacking IBIS) and maintains unobstructed access to the battery compartment, focus controls, and card slot. Weighing just 70g, it enhances grip without unnecessary bulk and includes a concave slow shutter button cap for an improved shooting experience.

Fujifilm’s GFX 100RF is already making waves as the most compact and travel-friendly GFX camera to date. SmallRig’s accessory lineup is tailor-made to complement its design, ergonomics, and shooting experience without compromising style.

Both accessories are available now at an early bird price of $59.90 / £57.90 / AU $96.90 instead of the usual $69.99 / £67.90 / AU $113.90.

