My most-wanted action camera the GoPro Hero just hit its LOWEST-EVER price again!

If you’ve been holding out for a deal on the new GoPro Hero and it slipped your mind, here's some good news: Now’s the perfect time to snag one!



This no-frills, back-to-basics action camera from the brand that started it all is now just £170.23 at Amazon. The £29.76 discount may not be huge, but at this price, it’s a steal.

GoPro Hero (2024): was £199 now £170.23 at Amazon SAVE £29.76 at Amazon. The streamlined and wallet-friendly new GoPro Hero 2024 weighs just 86g, coming in 46% lighter and 35% smaller than the new GoPro Hero13 Black – and it's fully waterproofed up to 16ft / 5m.

The Hero 2024 – what I like to call “simplicity in a tiny package” – packs GoPro’s latest tech into a lightweight, durable design built for adventure. It’s perfect for those who prefer ease of use over a maze of settings. With just two video options (1080p and 4K) and a single photo mode, it delivers exactly what you need – no fluff, no fuss. And honestly, that’s what makes it so great.



Despite its minimalist approach, the Hero 2024 doesn’t compromise on quality. It shoots stunning UltraHD 4K video at 30fps and crisp 12MP photos. Need slow motion? You’ve got 2.7K at 60fps. The Quik app makes editing effortless, even letting you pull 8MP stills straight from your footage. Plus the editing software also offers HyperSmooth stabilization, so your shots can stay steady whether you’re biking through trails, skiing down slopes, or chasing your dog at the park.



Weighing just 86g (about 3 ounces), it’s truly pocket-sized and built for on-the-go adventures. The rear LCD touchscreen is intuitive, making it easy to frame shots and tweak settings. Plus, with built-in Wi-Fi, voice control, and seamless Quik app integration, managing your content is a breeze.



If you don’t need the 5.6K resolution of the GoPro Hero 13 Black and prefer something sleek, compact, and hassle-free, the Hero 2024 is a fantastic choice. Sometimes, less really is more!

